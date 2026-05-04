The TVK candidate who defeated Chief Minister M K Stalin in Kolathur constituency. Here is a look at his political journey, background, and role in one of the biggest upsets in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In a stunning political development in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister M K Stalin has lost his long-held Kolathur constituency to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate V S Babu. The result marks a significant setback for the DMK and signals a shift in the state’s political landscape. Early trends suggest that actor Vijay’s party, TVK, is emerging as a major force, leading in a large number of seats and challenging the dominance of established parties.

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TVK Emerges As Strong Contender In Early Trends

According to early counting trends, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is leading in 108 seats, positioning itself as the single largest party. The DMK is trailing with 72 seats, while the AIADMK is at 55 seats. Actor Vijay is maintaining comfortable leads in constituencies such as Perambur and Tiruchirappalli, further strengthening TVK’s position.

However, with the majority mark set at 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, TVK is still short of forming the government on its own.

VS Babu Defeats Stalin In Kolathur

V S Babu secured a decisive victory over M K Stalin in Kolathur, winning by a margin of over 9,000 votes after 22 rounds of counting. According to Election Commission data, Babu polled more than 82,000 votes, while Stalin received around 73,000 votes. AIADMK candidate R Santhanakrishnan finished third with approximately 14,000 votes.

Stalin had represented Kolathur since 2011 and had won the seat convincingly in the 2021 elections with a margin exceeding 70,000 votes.

Several DMK Leaders Face Setbacks

The election results have also seen several prominent DMK leaders either trailing or losing their seats. Among them is minister Geeta Jeevan, who was defeated by TVK candidate Sriram in the Thoothukudi constituency. These losses have added to the challenges faced by the DMK in the current election.

VS Babu’s Political Journey

V S Babu is a seasoned politician who has been associated with both the DMK and the AIADMK in the past. He served as the MLA from Purasawalkam between 2006 and 2011 and was also the DMK’s district secretary for North Chennai until 2011.

He was earlier given responsibility for the Kolathur constituency during the 2011 Assembly elections. Following internal differences, he later moved to the AIADMK before joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam earlier this year. He currently serves as the party’s joint general secretary.

A New Political Force In Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, founded by actor Vijay, is contesting its first Assembly election and has already made a significant impact. If the party crosses the majority mark of 118 seats, it would mark a historic achievement, as no new party in recent times has come to power so quickly after its formation.

According to his election affidavit for 2026, V S Babu has declared assets worth ₹3.7 crore.

Changing Political Landscape

The results so far indicate a significant shift in Tamil Nadu politics, with TVK challenging the long-standing dominance of the DMK and the AIADMK. As counting continues, all eyes are on whether TVK can secure enough seats to form the government or if alliances will play a decisive role in the final outcome.