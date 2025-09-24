Over 150 investors alleged Jawed Habib, his son Anas and associates promised 50-75 % yearly returns through 'FLC / Follicile Global Company' in Bitcoin and Binance Coins, but shut the company and fled. Sambhal police have filed a fraud case.

In a case that has surprised many, police in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district have registered a serious fraud case against celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, his son Anas Habib, and several others. The allegation is that they cheated more than 150 people by luring them into a cryptocurrency investment scheme under the banner of FLC (Follicile Global Company). According to the police, investors were offered returns of 50 % to 75 % profit within a year, which is unusually high and raised alarms.

How the alleged scam worked

The promoters organised a meeting at Royal Palace Banquet Hall, Sambhal, under the FLC name to pitch the scheme. Investors were persuaded to put money into Bitcoin and Binance Coin instruments, with the claim that their capital would be handled by the company and yield huge returns, reports India Today.

The funds were reportedly transferred to accounts held by a person named Saiful, who was claimed to be a 'director' in FLC. Once investors began demanding returns, the accused allegedly shut operations, refused to pay back and vanished. The fraud is said to have roots in 2023, when the FLC program was first pitched in Sambhal.

Multiple complaints filed

Multiple individuals, including Mohammad Hilal, Rehan, Aman, Majid Hussain and Mohammad Naim, lodged complaints at Raisatti Police Station. They said that they had been persuaded by promotional claims and presentations. When returns were not paid, they realized something was wrong, leading to police complaints.

Altogether, over 150 people say they were defrauded, with the total quantum of money being substantial (in lakhs or more).

Police action & ongoing probe

Superintendent of Police Krishan Bishnoi confirmed that the case is being treated seriously. He has assigned Additional SP Alok Bhati to lead the investigation. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to cheating and fraud.

Investigators are tracking bank transfers, verifying KYC (Know Your Customer) records, tracing digital footprints, and trying to locate the accused who are currently untraceable.

About Jawed Habib: From salons to scandal

Jawed Habib began his career in 1984 working with his father at Habib’s Hair and Beauty in The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi. He later went to London to study advanced hair techniques and in 2000 launched Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty. Over time, he became a well-known brand, endorsed by major hair-care companies and was styling partner for Miss India. He also entered politics, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April 2019. Given his public visibility, the scandal has drawn wide attention.