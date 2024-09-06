Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP HORROR! Ambulance driver, aide molest woman; disconnect husband’s oxygen support

    A woman in Lucknow, India, has accused an ambulance driver and his assistant of sexually assaulting her while she was transporting her terminally ill husband home. The accused allegedly turned off her husband's oxygen support after he passed away. Police have arrested the assistant while the driver remains at large.

    UP Horror ambulance driver aide molest woman disconnect husband oxygen support gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    The helper of a private ambulance, along with the driver, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman transporting her terminally ill husband home in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the police said on Thursday (September 5).  They further said that the driver is still at large while the assistant was apprehended. The authorities claim that the accused also turned off her husband's oxygen support after he passed away. 

    Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the ambulance driver, they added. "The accused helper of the ambulance, Rishabh, has been arrested. Our teams are trying to arrest the accused driver," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Lucknow, Jitendra Kumar Dubey said.

    The woman's spouse was receiving medical care at a Lucknow private hospital. Due to financial constraints, she chose to accept his discharge and drove him home in a private ambulance on August 29. According to the authorities, the driver and assistant reportedly abused the lady on the way back.

    The lady said that the ambulance driver halted the car in the Basti area, some 150 km from their destination, and pushed her, her brother, and her husband out of it after she refused to comply with their demands. The woman contacted the local police, who arranged for another ambulance to transport her husband to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. 

    In addition to the assault, the men stole Rs 10,000 from her purse, as well as her anklets, mangalsutra, Aadhaar card, and medical records.

    The woman returned to Lucknow and filed a police complaint at Ghazipur Police Station against the driver on Wednesday. The case has sparked outrage, with many calling for swift justice and increased safety measures for vulnerable individuals in similar situations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Politics delaying construction of Colonel Niranjan's memorial in Palakkad? anr

    Kerala: Politics delaying construction of Colonel Niranjan's memorial?

    Karnataka Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed vkp

    Karnataka: Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey NTI

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    SHOCKING! UP school expels Muslim kid for bringing non-veg tiffin, says 'he wants to convert others' (WATCH) shk

    SHOCKING! UP school expels Muslim kid for bringing non-veg tiffin, says 'he wants to convert others' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Politics delaying construction of Colonel Niranjan's memorial in Palakkad? anr

    Kerala: Politics delaying construction of Colonel Niranjan's memorial?

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment RBA

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment

    I could have died...', Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faces harassment at RG Kar protest ATG

    'I could have died...', Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faces harassment at RG Kar protest

    Eggs to Milk: 6 foods that makes hair stronger naturally ATG

    Eggs to Milk: 6 foods that makes hair stronger naturally

    Karnataka Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed vkp

    Karnataka: Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon