Wayanad landslide: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi delay visit, cite adverse weather

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi cancelled their visit to Kerala's Wayanad district due to extreme weather conditions and heavy rainfall, following a devastating landslide that claimed several lives.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land."

He added, "I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, the recovery efforts have yielded 157 bodies so far, while relatives claim that more than 200 individuals remain unaccounted for. In contrast, official government records indicate that 98 people are still missing. The extensive 20-hour rescue operation concluded last night. To support those affected, eight camps have been established, providing shelter to 1222 people.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that 93 bodies have been recovered and 128 people have been injured after massive landslides hit hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district.

Addressing the press conference, Vijayan said, "The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away."

