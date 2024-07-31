'Won't wait for Centre': Delhi Government to bring law to regulate coaching centres

Amid widespread concern over the deaths of three civil services aspirants due to drowning inside a coaching centre in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced that it plans to introduce a new law to regulate coaching centres. This move aims to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of students.

The Delhi government will bring a new law to regulate coaching centres in the national capital after flooding horror claimed lives of three UPSC aspirants, said AAP minister Atishi. "Delhi government will constitute committee comprising officials, students to formulate regulations for coaching centres," she stated.

Delhi Minister Atishi said, “Interim inquiry report has come and by MCD also a preliminary report has been submitted. 2 key things that came to light regarding the coaching centre incident, were, the drain which is the reason for the waterlogging in that area, it was encroached upon by all the coaching centres there because of which water was not going down the drain.The other thing is, the way coaching centres were running classes in the basement and libraries were set up, was 100% illegal.”

"The Junior Engineer who was responsible for the drain there and to ensure there was no encroachment happening, that Junior Engineer was permanently terminated from MCD. The Assistant Engineer was suspended. magisterial report will come in 6 days and those who will be found responsible, strict action will be taken against them. The coaching centres which had encroached upon drains, those illegal encroachments have been bulldozed. The coaching centres that are running classes in the basement and set up libraries, strict action is being taken against them since last 3 days," she added.

She further added that the Delhi government will also constitute a committee to formulate regulations for coaching centres. "This committee will comprise officials and students from coaching hubs," said Minister Atishi, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in creating effective and comprehensive guidelines.

Massive protests were sparked last week after three UPSC candidates perished after becoming trapped in the basement of a well-known coaching institution in Delhi. The victims have been identified as Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav -- both aged 25 -- and Navin Delvin, 28. While Tania was from Telangana and Shreya from Uttar Pradesh, Navin was a resident of Kerala.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference along with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Atishi said the basements of 30 coaching centres have been sealed, and 200 institutes were served notices following the tragedy at Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute.

"We will listen to the demands of the students, we will hold a meeting with them soon and after that, we will bring the Coaching Institute Regulation Act," Shelly Oberoi said.

Hundreds of students and locals in the area have been protesting demanding action against the coaching centre and authorities for negligence that claimed the lives of three students.

Latest Videos