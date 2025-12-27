A video has surfaced showing men exchanging blows while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering a speech at Lucknow's Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Thursday.

A video has gone viral, showing a heated brawl between men as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a gathering at Lucknow’s Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Thursday. The dramatic visuals surfaced shortly after another clip showed people allegedly stealing decorative flower pots from the venue following the Prime Minister’s visit.

PM Modi was in the Uttar Pradesh capital to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when the bizarre scenes unfolded.

The latest footage shows several men locked in a fierce scuffle, gripping each other by the collars and hurling abuses at each other. In the chaos, one man is seen toppling over rows of plastic chairs as others slap and kick him.

The clash played out while PM Modi continued his speech uninterrupted. In the background, the Prime Minister could clearly be heard saying, "Beloved Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji", even as blows were exchanged just metres away. The fight persisted as his voice echoed through the venue, with PM Modi also mentioning other senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Visuals from the site showed plastic chairs across the ground, following the intense chaos.

The incident quickly triggered reactions online.

A user wrote, “Samosa aur chai important hai pehle.”

