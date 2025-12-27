A Blinkit delivery partner's candid video exposing the harsh reality of gig work recently went viral and reached Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha who further raised alarms in Parliament over the precarious working conditions faced by gig workers.

A Blinkit delivery partner's candid video exposing the harsh reality of gig work recently went viral and reached Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha who further raised alarms in Parliament over the precarious working conditions faced by gig workers. Raghav Chadha invited the delivery partner, Thapliyal Ji, to his residence for lunch.

A native of Uttarakhand, Thapliyal Ji’s meeting with Chadha followed the MP’s pointed intervention in the Rajya Sabha, where he flagged critical issues such as low pay, punishing work hours and the absence of social security for those powering India’s booming gig economy.

During their interaction, Thapliyal Ji laid bare the daily struggles endured by delivery partners. He spoke of long and unpredictable shifts, unstable earnings, relentless pressure from algorithm-driven targets, and the absence of effective grievance redressal systems or even basic workplace protections.

The meeting came just days after a video of Thapliyal Ji resurfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage. In the clip, he revealed that he earned just Rs 763 after completing 28 deliveries over nearly 15 hours of work in a single day.

The video triggered sharp reactions online, with users questioning the fairness, dignity and long-term sustainability of earnings in the gig economy especially in a system where workers operate without adequate safeguards or institutional support.