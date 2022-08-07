Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, CSIR's first woman director general?

    Nallathamby Kalaiselvi's appointment is for two years, beginning on the date she takes over the post or until further orders, whichever comes first, as per the personnel ministry order. 
     

    Who is Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, CSIR's first woman director general? - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    Senior scientist, Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, has been appointed as the first female director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a consortium of 38 research institutes across the country.

    Her appointment is for two years, beginning on the date she takes over the post or until further orders, whichever comes first, according to a personnel ministry order issued on Saturday.

    Kalaiselvi takes over for Shekhar Mande, who retired in April. Following Mande's retirement, Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, was given additional responsibility for the CSIR.

    Kalaiselvi is best known for her work in lithium-ion batteries, and she is currently the director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.

    She will also be the secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

    Kalaiselvi had risen through the ranks of the CSIR and broke the proverbial glass ceiling in February 2019 when she became the first woman scientist to lead the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI).

    She began her research career as an entry-level scientist at the same institute.

    Kalaiselvi grew up in Ambasamudhram, a small town in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, and attended school in Tamil medium, which she says helped her understand science concepts in college.

    Over the last 25 years, Kalaiselvi's research has primarily focused on electrochemical power systems, specifically the development of electrode materials and the electrochemical evaluation of in-house prepared electrode materials for their suitability in energy storage device assembly.

    Among her research interests are lithium and beyond lithium batteries, supercapacitors, waste-to-wealth driven electrodes and electrolytes for energy storage and electrocatalytic applications.

    She is currently working on the development of Sodium-ion/Lithium-sulfur batteries and supercapacitors.

    Kalaiselvi also contributed significantly to the National Mission for Electric Mobility. She is the author of over 125 research papers and six patents.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: CSIR-NAL's new-generation Hansa aircraft completes maiden flight

    Also Read: Smokers, vegetarians at lesser risk of getting infected by coronavirus: CSIR Survey

    Also Read: Karnataka government defines green crackers, following high court direction

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO launches SSLV with EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT from Sriharikota

    SSLV delivers payload on maiden flight, ISRO examining data loss

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    Mob attacks man in Maharashtra allegedly over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

    Mob attacks man in Maharashtra allegedly over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

    Recent Stories

    ISRO launches SSLV with EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT from Sriharikota

    SSLV delivers payload on maiden flight, ISRO examining data loss

    Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out RBA

    Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more - adt

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon