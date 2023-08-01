Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader at centre of communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh?

Rumours about the presence of Monu Manesar, a leader of the Bajrang Dal who is sought after for his suspected involvement in the murder of two Muslim men earlier this year, during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh near Gurugram on Monday fueled the violence.

Clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh, near Gurugram, on Monday during a religious procession were triggered by rumours surrounding the potential attendance of a Bajrang Dal leader, Monu Manesar. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the killing of two Muslim men earlier in the year. The violence resulted in four fatalities, including two Home Guards, and left at least 30 others injured. The tension further escalated to Gurugram, where a mosque was set ablaze overnight.

Monu Manesar had reportedly posted a video a few days prior, stating his intention to attend the Nuh religious procession and calling on his supporters to join him. Following this, he allegedly received warnings on social media advising him to stay away. Notably, Monu Manesar did not participate in the gathering on the advice of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which feared his presence could exacerbate the situation.

The 30-year-old Bajrang Dal leader has been evading the police since he was charged with the kidnapping and murder of two Muslim men, Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were discovered in a burnt car in Bhiwani back in February. Their families from Rajasthan's Bharatpur alleged that members of the Bajrang Dal were responsible for the attack, a claim the group denies.

Monu Manesar, also known as Mohit Yadav, holds a prominent position in a cow vigilante group operating in Mewat, Haryana. His notoriety stems from posting videos of cow vigilante attacks on social media. Additionally, he actively participates in campaigns against "love jihad," a term used by the right-wing to accuse Muslim men of allegedly luring Hindu women into relationships and forcibly converting them to Islam.

In 2019, Monu Manesar made headlines when he was shot at while chasing individuals suspected of cow smuggling. His involvement in such activities led him to become a member of a district cow protection task force established by the Haryana government following the enactment of a cow protection law in 2015.

Monu Manesar boasts a substantial online following, with tens of thousands of followers on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. His social media accounts frequently feature images of himself showcasing weapons and luxury cars, which further adds to his controversial image.

