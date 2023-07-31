WATCH: 2,500 take shelter in temple amid communal violence in Haryana's Nuh; dramatic videos go viral

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deadly violence erupts during religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, leaving two home guards dead and seven policemen injured, while thousands seek shelter in a temple.

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

    Two home guards were killed, and seven policemen sustained injuries as a violent mob attempted to halt a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. The mob resorted to stone-throwing and set cars on fire in the incident. Amid the escalating violence, around 2,500 men, women, and children sought refuge at a temple near Gurugram as the situation remained tense outside. The police, already using tear gas and firing warning shots, have called for reinforcements. Internet services were suspended, and prohibitory orders against large gatherings were imposed.

    The violence erupted during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in Nuh, adjoining Gurugram. A group of young men on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway obstructed the procession and started pelting stones. As the violence escalated, the mob targeted government and private vehicles, resulting in chaos and damage to property.

    Presently, the approximately 2,500 participants who came for the religious procession have sought refuge at the Nulhar Mahadev temple, while their vehicles remain parked outside. The police have faced challenges in evacuating them.

    As evening approached, the violence spread to the Gurugram-Sohna highway, where more cars were torched, and the police faced stone-throwing attacks.

    Reports suggest that the clash was triggered by an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist. Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal member and a suspect in several criminal cases, had circulated the video, openly challenging to stay in Mewat during the yatra. Locals allegedly witnessed his presence during the procession, leading to the retaliation.

    Meanwhile, dramatic videos of the violence in Nuh have gone viral on social media. Here's a look at some of the visuals:

