BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of 'betraying' Delhi with corruption and failing to fulfil poll promises in Punjab, questioning AAP's right to comment on Delhi after ruining the capital.

BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'betraying' Delhi

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his recent remarks, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday accused him of "betraying" Delhi and failing to fulfil promises made in Punjab. Poonawalla alleged that the AAP government had "ruined" the national capital during its tenure and questioned Kejriwal's right to comment on the developments in Delhi over the past year.

"They were the ones who gave Madhushala instead of Pathshala. Instead of the two-bedroom hall kitchen house that they were going to stay in, they took the VVIP facilities and built Sheesh Mahal at the peak of Covid. They did corruption and scandal in every department, and after ruining Delhi, they have gone to ruin Punjab. They should not be speaking about what has happened in Delhi in the last year," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla questions AAP's governance in Punjab

He further targeted the AAP over its governance in Punjab, questioning the implementation of poll promises made to the people of the state. "How many women have got thousand rupees as promised by AAP? How many unemployed have got the unemployment allowance promised by AAP? How many farmers have got the MSP on all the crops that you have promised them? How many times have you (AAP) caught hold of the drug dealers, whom AAP were going to eliminate in seven days after forming the government? So after betraying Delhi, AAP are also betraying Punjab, and have no right to lecture to people of Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal attacks BJP's Gujarat model

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally at Jantar Mantar, criticising the party's governance in Gujarat and questioning its claims of development. Kejriwal compared infrastructure in global cities with that in Gujarat, which has been ruled by the BJP for nearly three decades. "The world's big cities have splendid roads, with cars racing at 150 kmph. But in Gujarat, ruled by BJP for 30 years, the roads are such that even 30 kmph is a struggle. They talk about the moon, but can't even fill potholes and open sewers. Before showing dreams of a 'Viksit Bharat,' at least make the country livable," he said. (ANI)