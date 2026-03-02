IUML MP ET Muhammed Basheer and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan voiced deep concern over the Israel-Iran conflict, urging the Centre and PM Modi to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Indians, especially Keralites, working in the Gulf region.

Amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Lok Sabha MP, ET Muhammed Basheer on Monday expressed concern over the worsening situation and urged the Centre to take immediate and serious steps to ensure the safety of Indians, particularly Keralites working in the region.

Basheer said the situation was deteriorating with each passing day and that families of expatriates were increasingly anxious. "We all know that the situation is worsening day by day... There are lots of Keralites working there, so pressure is coming from that side also. We have already discussed with the officials and ambassadors. We have also sent messages to our Prime Minister and the Defence Minister to take it very seriously... We will continue our effort," the MP from Kerala said.

Kerala CM Seeks Centre's Intervention

Yesterday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep concern over the prevailing situation in the Gulf countries, highlighting the potential impact on expatriates from the state.

The Chief Minister stated that he has written to Narendra Modi, urging the Union Government to take necessary diplomatic steps to safeguard the interests and ensure the safety of Indian nationals, especially Keralites, in the Gulf countries. "The current situation in the Gulf countries is highly concerning. As far as Kerala is concerned, there is a massive number of expatriates residing in these nations. Therefore, I have sent a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention to resolve the concerns in the Gulf region," he said.

Details of the Escalation

Iran was targeted by joint missile strikes by Israel and the United States in Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury on February 28. Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei along with members of his family and key administration officials were killed in the strikes.

PM Modi Holds Talks with Regional Leaders

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation and emphasised the need to ensure the safety of civilians as a priority. PM Modi also reiterated "The need for an early cessation of hostilities."

Prime Minsiter said he held a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu and expressed India's concerns over recent developments amd emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority.

Furthermore, PM Modi also said he spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE, expressing condolences over the loss of lives. (ANI)