TN Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai affirms that seat-sharing talks with DMK will conclude in a settlement. He calls the INDIA Bloc a natural alliance and dismisses rumours of talks with TVK, stating negotiations are running smoothly.

'No Disagreement, Settlement Soon'

Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday clarified that a settlement between Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) about seat sharing would be reached after negotiation adding that there's no confusion between the two parties. "Negotiations take place in every election, and each party will demand more seats, and a settlement will eventually be reached. The same will happen here. We're asking for a few more seats, and a settlement will be reached," he said.

"The DMK and Congress, the INDIA Bloc Alliance, is a natural alliance, an ideological alliance. Where's the disagreement? In every election, all parties, even smaller ones, demand more seats. We'll ask for whatever we need. Our Chief Minister, Stalin, will certainly consider it. There's no problem; everything is running smoothly," he added.

Rumours of TVK Talks Dismissed

He also dismissed the rumours about Congress talking to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, stating, "We did not speak to TVK. Who said we spoke to TVK? I am the PCC president. My high command also did not give me any direction to speak to them directly or indirectly. We do not have any backdoor politics."

AICC In-Charge Expresses Optimism

The statements come amid ongoing discussions between the Congress and the DMK over seat-sharing arrangements in the state. Meanwhile, Girish Chodankar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-Charge for Tamil Nadu, also expressed optimism over the seat-sharing discussions with the DMK leadership. "We have shared the wish list with each other and will update you as soon as it is finalised. We are very hopeful and confident that our wishes will be fulfilled," Chodankar said.

Looking Ahead to 2026 Assembly Polls

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. (ANI)