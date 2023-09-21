Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa', Canada-based Khalistani terrorist on NIA radar?

    Among those sought by the NIA, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias 'Landa,' has garnered attention. The NIA has announced a substantial cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for Landa and another BKI operative known as 'Rinda.'

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa', Canada-based Khalistani terrorist on NIA radar?
    In an effort to crack down on Khalistani terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step by offering cash rewards for valuable information leading to the apprehension of five Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives.

    Additionally, rewards of ₹5 lakh each have been offered for information on 'Pattu,' 'Satta,' and 'Yadda,' who are also affiliated with BKI, a banned terror organization.

    The NIA's move comes shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

    India promptly dismissed these claims as "absurd and motivated." As a response to the escalating anti-India activities and hate crimes in Canada, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory urging Indian citizens in Canada to exercise "utmost caution."

    Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias 'Landa,' hails from Tarn Taran in Punjab and is believed to be residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. A close associate of the Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, also known as 'Rinda,' Landa fled to Canada in 2017 and subsequently aligned himself with the pro-Khalistan terror organization BKI.

    He is implicated in numerous criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, and drug smuggling, across several districts in Punjab. Notably, Landa was a key conspirator in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, as well as the placement of an improvised explosive device (IED) beneath a sub-inspector's car in Amritsar.

    His criminal activities have made him a wanted figure of significant interest to law enforcement agencies.

