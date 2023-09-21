Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP: Action against cops who assaulted woman, threatened her over daughter's kidnapping case

    Following protests in Rampur by students from a private school over allegations of police misconduct, including the assault of a mother and pressure to withdraw a kidnapping and harassment case, authorities have removed several police personnel from their positions and suspended one

    UP Action against cops who assaulted woman, threatened her over daughter's kidnapping case
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    Protestors, comprising students from a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, gathered outside a local police station to protest over allegations that a police officer had assaulted the mother of a former schoolmate and exerted pressure on her to withdraw a case involving the kidnapping and harassment of her daughter. In response to the incident, the district administration took swift action, removing a Circle Officer, the Station House Officer of Milak Police Station, and two constables from their positions. Additionally, the officer accused of misconduct at the outpost has been suspended, as confirmed by officials.

    The demonstration near the police station resulted in a significant traffic disruption.

    The mother of the 12-year-old girl claimed that on Tuesday, several police officers, including outpost in-charge Ashok Kumar, arrived at her residence and subjected both her and her daughter to physical mistreatment. She asserted that the policeman had physically assaulted her and torn her clothes. Furthermore, she revealed that her family was being pressured to retract their case.

    Additional Superintendent of Police, Sansar Singh, reported that on the same Tuesday, the woman had filed a complaint against two teenagers under IPC sections 354 (pertaining to criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty) and 363 (related to kidnapping) following allegations that the accused individuals had forcibly taken her daughter on their motorcycle. He also disclosed that both suspects had been detained, and a thorough investigation into the matter was underway.

    "We have relieved the SHO, Circle Officer, and two constables from their duties, while the police outpost in charge, Ashok Kumar, has been suspended," he stated.

    Furthermore, he noted that the additional district magistrate would conduct an inquiry into the incident, and if it is determined that the woman had been subjected to mistreatment, legal action would be taken against those responsible.

