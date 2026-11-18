Iqbal comes from Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. According to accounts, he had been spending extended periods of time in ponds, sometimes staying in the water from daylight until late nite.

An adolescent from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, who formerly spent hours in ponds to avoid an excruciating burning feeling all over his body, is now undergoing specialised medical care in Mumbai. Iqbal Sheikh's odd battle came to light after images of him sitting in a pond and eating snacks became viral on social media.

His account quickly reached Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, who stepped in to secure medical care for the boy. Iqbal was evacuated from West Bengal to Mumbai and hospitalised at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for additional examination and treatment.

Who is Iqbal Sheik, and why did he stay in Ponds?

Iqbal comes from Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. According to accounts, he had been spending extended periods of time in ponds, sometimes staying in the water from daylight until late nite.

When the adolescent exited the water, he described feeling an extreme burning sensation. Staying immersed provided short respite, driving him to return to ponds anytime the pain got unbearable.

Videos of Iqbal sitting in the sea while eating meals went viral online. Locals were concerned about his condition, as he was regularly seen wandering between water bodies.

How did Anant Ambani come to know about Iqbal?

Iqbal's predicament received widespread attention when the recordings were shared on social media. Following the complaints and requests for assistance, Anant Ambani intervened and arranged for the adolescent to be transported to Mumbai.

His family had apparently sought medical care before but was unable to finance protracted therapy. The teenager's admission to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has now opened the door to specialised medical examination.

Doctors are required to evaluate the origin of his symptoms and establish the right course of treatment.

What Are the Health Risks of Staying in Water for Long Hours?

Medical professionals have advised that spending long periods submerged in water may cause further health issues. Prolonged moisture exposure can induce skin maceration, a condition in which the skin becomes fragile and sensitive to irritation, fissures and infections.

Continuous exposure to wet circumstances can also raise the risk of bacterial and fungal infections.

What Happens Next in Iqbal's Treatment?

The specific medical cause of Iqbal's burning sensation has not been fully confirmed in the studies. Specialists in Mumbai are analysing his condition to discover why he endures agony outside water and what treatment may bring lasting relief.

For Iqbal and his family, access to specialist care signals a crucial stride after years of uncertainty and difficulties in seeking therapy.