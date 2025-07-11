Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe in Surrey, Canada, was attacked on July 10th. Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi claimed responsibility, citing jokes about Nihang Singhs on Sharma's show as the motive.

What began as a dream for one of India's most beloved comedians is now the centre of international security concerns. Just days after comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe, Kap's Cafe, quietly opened its doors in Surrey, British Columbia, a volley of bullets shattered its front windows and, briefly, the peace of a growing Indian community abroad.

The chilling twist? A Khalistani terrorist, Harjit Singh Laddi, has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

An attack that shook the diaspora

The late-night assault took place on July 10. Security footage showed a man firing multiple rounds from a vehicle at the cafe's glass frontage. Fortunately, nobody was hurt during the incident.

While the cafe staff processed the trauma, the broader Indian diaspora in Canada expressed shock and fear. Many had flocked to Kap's Cafe in its opening days, drawn not just by the food but by a sense of shared culture and warmth.

Why was the cafe targeted?

According to reports, the motive behind the attack appears to stem from remarks made in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where a character allegedly mocked the attire of Nihang Singhs, a traditional Sikh warrior sect. Though made in humour, those comments didn't sit well with some fringe elements abroad.

A post, allegedly from Laddi's network, accused Sharma of "mocking Sikh traditions" and demanded a public apology. When repeated attempts to contact Sharma's team allegedly failed, they resorted to violence.

Who is Harjit Singh Laddi?

The man behind the threat, Harjit Singh Laddi, isn't new to controversy. He is among India's most wanted terrorists, designated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Laddi is believed to be operating out of Germany, where he helps run international operations for Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a banned Khalistani terror group. His name has surfaced in several investigation tied to violence in Punjab.

He is also the prime accused in the killing of senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, who was assassinated in Punjab in April 2024. Laddi reportedly coordinated the attack remotely, with the NIA later announcing Rs 10 lakh reward for information on his whereabouts.