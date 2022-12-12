Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 16-member Gujarat cabinet?

Bhanuben Babariya was elected as an MLA from Rajkot Rural in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly election. She defeated her close rivals from Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bhupendra Patel, along with other ministers took oath to form the new Gujarat government on Monday (December 12) and began his second innings as the Chief Minister. In the newly-inducted cabinet, Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya is the only woman minister.

Bhanuben Babariya was elected as an MLA from Rajkot Rural in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly election. She defeated her close rivals from Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The new Gujarat minister won the assembly constituency by securing a whooping 119,695 (52.54 per cent) votes while the AAP's Vashrambhai Sagathiya came second with 71,201 (31.25 per cent).

Who is Bhanuben Babariya?

Following the announcement of Gujarat assembly election results 2022, the BJP leader became an MLA for the third time. She is currently a councillor of Rajkot Municipal Corporation. In 2007 and 2012, she won the assembly election from Rajkot Rural. In 2012, she defeated Congress candidate Sagathiya Lakhabhai Jethabhai.

Who are the other ministers inducted to the new Gujarat cabinet?

The ministers, including Patel, were sworn in by Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat at the helipad ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar.

Patel, who replaced Vijay Rupani last year, became the 18th Chief Minister of PM Modi and Shah's home state. The saffron camp beat anti-incumbency by registering a record victory to retain power in Gujarat for the seventh straight term.