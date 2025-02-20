Kerala CM slams draft UGC regulations, calls it a threat to university autonomy

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the 2025 draft UGC regulations, calling them an attack on university autonomy and federalism. State leaders opposed central control over universities, demanding greater state role in Vice Chancellor appointments and rejecting mandatory imposition of the New Education Policy.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the National Convention on the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, raising concerns over the proposed provisions. He criticized the regulations for threatening university autonomy and centralizing higher education, calling them a violation of federal values.

Concerns over university autonomy

CM Vijayan, along with other state leaders, argued that the draft UGC regulations undermine the autonomy of universities by increasing central authority over state universities. He emphasized the need to protect academic freedom and maintain the role of state governments in university administration.

State leaders oppose central control

The convention, attended by ministers from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, strongly opposed the draft regulations. They highlighted concerns over the diminished role of states in higher education governance, particularly in the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs).

Demands for state authority in VC appointments

Leaders at the convention demanded that state governments retain the authority to appoint VCs. They criticized the proposal to allow non-academic individuals to be appointed as VCs and called it an overreach by the UGC that threatens academic credibility.

Rejection of mandatory New Education Policy provisions

The leaders also rejected the imposition of the New Education Policy (NEP), calling it dictatorial. They argued that making NEP compliance mandatory and threatening punitive action against non-compliance violates the rights of state governments to legislate on education policies.

Call for UGC to respect federalism

The convention urged the UGC to honor the legislative rights of state governments and refrain from excessive interference in university matters. They called for a more balanced approach that upholds federalism and safeguards the autonomy of higher education institutions.

