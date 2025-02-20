Kerala CM slams draft UGC regulations, calls it a threat to university autonomy

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the 2025 draft UGC regulations, calling them an attack on university autonomy and federalism. State leaders opposed central control over universities, demanding greater state role in Vice Chancellor appointments and rejecting mandatory imposition of the New Education Policy.
 

Kerala CM slams draft UGC regulations, calls it a threat to university autonomy ddr
Author
Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the National Convention on the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, raising concerns over the proposed provisions. He criticized the regulations for threatening university autonomy and centralizing higher education, calling them a violation of federal values.

Concerns over university autonomy

CM Vijayan, along with other state leaders, argued that the draft UGC regulations undermine the autonomy of universities by increasing central authority over state universities. He emphasized the need to protect academic freedom and maintain the role of state governments in university administration.

Also read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Centre for delaying Wayanad disaster relief & misleading public

State leaders oppose central control

The convention, attended by ministers from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, strongly opposed the draft regulations. They highlighted concerns over the diminished role of states in higher education governance, particularly in the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs).

Demands for state authority in VC appointments

Leaders at the convention demanded that state governments retain the authority to appoint VCs. They criticized the proposal to allow non-academic individuals to be appointed as VCs and called it an overreach by the UGC that threatens academic credibility.

Rejection of mandatory New Education Policy provisions

The leaders also rejected the imposition of the New Education Policy (NEP), calling it dictatorial. They argued that making NEP compliance mandatory and threatening punitive action against non-compliance violates the rights of state governments to legislate on education policies.

Call for UGC to respect federalism

The convention urged the UGC to honor the legislative rights of state governments and refrain from excessive interference in university matters. They called for a more balanced approach that upholds federalism and safeguards the autonomy of higher education institutions.

Also read: Eight-month delay in chargesheet approval for YC workers' in-flight protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother gets tattoo for late singer (WATCH) ddr

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother gets tattoo for late singer (WATCH)

CM Yogi condemns opposition's remarks on Mahakumbh and Sanatan Dharma

CM Yogi condemns opposition's remarks on Mahakumbh and Sanatan Dharma

Email threatens to bomb Eknath Shindes car, Mumbai Police launches investigation dmn

Email threatens to bomb Eknath Shinde’s car, Mumbai Police launches investigation

CM Yogi pays tribute to stampede and road accident victims, assures support

CM Yogi pays tribute to stampede and road accident victims, assures support

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to save face ddr

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to cover up

Recent Stories

Targa Reports Record Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit, But Revenue Falls Short Of Street Expectations: Retail Gets More Bearish

Targa Reports Record Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit, But Revenue Falls Short Of Street Expectations: Retail Gets More Bearish

Microsoft Stock Trends On Stocktwits After CEO Satya Nadella Unveils Majorana 1 Quantum Computing Chip: Retail’s Exuberant

Microsoft Stock Trends On Stocktwits After CEO Satya Nadella Unveils Majorana 1 Quantum Computing Chip: Retail’s Exuberant

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in Indian record list HRD

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in record list

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Towhid Hridoy lauded for completing his century while battling cramps HRD

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Towhid Hridoy lauded for completing his century while battling cramps

WWE: Asuka to Bronson Reed, superstars currently injured and return expectations dmn

WWE: Asuka to Bronson Reed, superstars currently injured and return expectations

Recent Videos

Rahul Gandhi's EMOTIONAL Prayers in Rae Bareli & Constituency Tour!

Rahul Gandhi's EMOTIONAL Prayers in Rae Bareli & Constituency Tour!

Video Icon
VIRAL VIDEO: Shocking Elevator Dispute Between Woman and Child Over Pet Dog in Greater Noida!

VIRAL VIDEO: Shocking Elevator Dispute Between Woman and Child Over Pet Dog in Greater Noida!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets VISION for ‘Viksit Delhi,’ Plans AARTI at Yamuna Ghat Before Cabinet Meet!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets VISION for ‘Viksit Delhi,’ Plans AARTI at Yamuna Ghat Before Cabinet Meet!

Video Icon
Man JUMPS OFF Truck Just in Time, Escapes Major Mishap! #viralvideo

Man JUMPS OFF Truck Just in Time, Escapes Major Mishap! #viralvideo

Video Icon
Rekha Gupta’s Journey: Proud Son TRIBUTES to Delhi’s New CM!

Rekha Gupta’s Journey: Proud Son TRIBUTES to Delhi’s New CM!

Video Icon