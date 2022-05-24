Who is anti-India? Congress vs BJP over photo-op with UK leader Jeremy Corbyn

Controversial British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sparked a fight between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party after a photo of him with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in London surfaced on social media.

The Indian Overseas Congress Twitter handle shared a photograph of the former Congress president's meeting with Corbyn in London. An enraged BJP lashed out asking Rahul whether he endorsed the British opposition leader's 'anti-India' views.

Defending Rahul, the Congress shared photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Corbyn and wondered if the former too endorsed the UK Labour leader's "anti-India" views.

Corbyn has often made headlines for expressing his views against India. Between 2015 and 2020, Corbyn was the Leader of the Labour Party and the Leader of the Opposition.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was among the BJP leaders who shared the photograph of Rahul with the controversial British leader on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju asked: "Again... Rahul Gandhi meets UK MP and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who is known for his hatred and dislike for India and advocates Kashmir's secession. Or how long and how much one can go on against one's own country."

Hitting back over the same platform, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was amazed as to how the dearest friends in television media have to bend over backwards to serve the idiotic agenda of the likes of Kapil Mishra and the government.

While asserting that Surjewala said political leaders having divergent and opposite views will keep meeting in future, he sought to know whether the media will ask the same question to the BJP with regard to the Prime Minister's meeting with Corbyn in the past.

While sharing a photo of Prime Minister Modi shaking hands with Corbyn, Surjewala asked whether the media saw that as an endorsement of Corbyn's views on India.

He went on to give examples of Prime Minister Modi's public interactions with fugitives Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi and once asked whether he endorsed them. Applying the logic that the BJP used to criticise the Congress, Surjewala asked why should the Prime Minister be meeting President Xi Jinping when China occupied Indian territory or why should he go to Pakistan to meet Nawaz Sharif?

