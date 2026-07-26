Rahul Gandhi questioned Home Minister Amit Shah over the use of force against student protestors in Delhi, asking 'Who gave the order to kill the students?' He demanded accountability for the 'barbaric assault' involving lethal weapons.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the use of force against students during a student protest in Delhi on July 20, asking, "Who gave the order to kill the students?" Sharing a letter addressed to Shah on X, Rahul Gandhi demanded accountability for what he described as a "barbaric assault" on students who were peacefully protesting. Who gave the order to kill the students? pic.twitter.com/NDwfka1UqO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2026

'Barbaric Assault': Gandhi's Letter to Shah

"Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas. Hundreds have suffered serious injuries. Hundreds have suffered serious injuries. Women students have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts," Congress leader Gandhi said in the letter.

"Most shocking has been the use of lethal pellet guns. Reports in the media and social media clearly show people who have suffered grave injuries, including a journalist. I met 19-year old student Sahil Lochab, who is now in severe pain and is likely to lose an eye because he was shot with pellet guns," he said.

Questioning the Home Minister's role, Gandhi asked, "Security forces deployed in Delhi answer ultimately to you, so I ask: As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force including pellet guns against students? If not, who did? Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorized their deployment?"

"Peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy. It is the government's responsibility to protect protestors and resolve their grievances through dialogue. Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," he added.

Shah Authorised Use of Lethal Weapons: Gandhi

On Saturday, speaking at a press conference, Gandhi alleged that Shah authorised the usage of lethal weapons during the protests, citing it as a fundamental issue in Parliament.

"We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence that has taken place against our students. He authorised the shooting of our students. He authorised the use of lethal weapons, including pellet guns, against our students. For us, this is a fundamental issue. We will not accept our own forces shooting at the future of India. This will be a major issue in Parliament," he said.

Protests a Result of Failed Systems

Gandhi emphasised that the protests were a direct outcome of the failed "education system, media system, and job creation system" in the country, adding that this could seriously impact the country in case of an economic crisis in the future.

"The students are also demanding an apology from the Prime Minister. This protest has happened, and the deeper reason behind it is that India's systems- the job creation system, education system, institutional system, and media system have been destroyed. They have ceased to function effectively. There are consequences to this. We are now facing a serious economic crisis. During times of serious economic crisis, these systems become even more important. The government should understand that what has happened here is just one step in a much deeper problem," he said.

Background of the Student Protests

The remarks came after Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet today, stating that he had submitted his resignation to PM Modi to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces." The resignation came after weeks of nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and a 26-day hunger strike led by Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. The agitation was spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding accountability over alleged paper leaks.

On July 20, the group organised a 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament, during which instances of laathi charge and tear gas shelling were reported to disperse the huge crowd gathered in central Delhi. (ANI)