Tripura CM Manik Saha attended two blood donation camps in Agartala, terming it a noble service. He urged social groups to host more camps and youth to avoid drugs. Saha also inspected the ongoing works at the International Cricket Ground.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday attended two blood donation camps organised in different parts of Agartala and highlighted the importance of blood donation as a noble service to humanity.

The Chief Minister participated in a blood donation camp organised by Nava Aikya Club at Battala Pukur and another camp organised by Mukti Club at Ramnagar Girls' School.

CM urges social contribution, shunning drugs

Speaking at the programmes, CM Saha stressed the importance of blood donation and noted that donated blood can help save lives during medical emergencies. He appreciated the organisers and blood donors for coming forward for this humanitarian cause.

The Chief Minister also urged different clubs and social organisations across the state to organise more blood donation camps and actively contribute to community welfare. Saha further called upon the youth to stay away from drugs and encouraged them to engage in constructive and socially responsible activities. He emphasised the need for collective efforts to build a healthy, compassionate and drug-free society.

Saha inspects International Cricket Ground

CM Manik Saha also visited the International Cricket Ground at Narsingarh in Agartala and inspected the ongoing development works at the venue. During his visit, the Chief Minister toured various parts of the cricket ground and reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction and infrastructure works. He took stock of the facilities being developed for players and visitors.

CM Saha directed the concerned officials to expedite the remaining works and ensure that the project is completed at the earliest. He also stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards while completing the work within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Minister's visit reflects the state government's focus on strengthening sports infrastructure and creating better facilities for cricket and other sporting activities in Tripura. (ANI)