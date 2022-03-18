Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Which part of ‘The Kashmir Files’ does Omar find untrue: BJP

    National in-charge of the BJP Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya asked which part of “The Kashmir Files” does Omar find untrue?
     

    Which part of The Kashmir Files does Omar find untrue: BJP
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    Slamming former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the BJP asked which part of the movie “The Kashmir Files” does he find untrue. Abdullah has reportedly said that the film is not totally factual and many lies are projected in it.

    National in-charge of the BJP Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya asked which part of “The Kashmir Files” does Omar find untrue?

    Malviya in a tweet wrote, "Which part of #KashmirFiles does Omar find untrue? The fact that Farooq Abdullah, his father, resigned as CM on 18Jan1990, and as if on cue the genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus starting 19Jan1990? That he ordered the release of 70 ISI trained dreaded terrorists?"

    In another tweet, Malviya wrote, “Indira Gandhi appointed Jagmohan as Governor of J&K in 1984 and before resigning in July 1989, he had warned Rajiv Gandhi about the dark Islamist clouds threatening the valley. Thereafter Rajiv offered him a ticket to contest LS, which he declined. He was reappointed on 20 Jan 1990 after Farooq Abdullah had quit on 18 Jan1990.”

    “Jagmohan reached Srinagar on 22 Jan1990. By then (19Jan1990 onwards) jihadis had taken over the valley. Announcements were made from Mosques asking Kashmiri Hindus to convert, leave or die. Like a coward, Farooq had abandoned Hindus,” Malviya added.

    Omar Abdullah spoke about ‘The Kashmir Files’. He said that many lies were projected in that film.

    Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a political rally today at Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Thursday, Abdullah said that firstly, it is not clear whether ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a documentary or a film.

    “If it is a documentary then it is all right, but the makers have themselves claimed that the movie was based on reality. But the fact is that many lies have been projected in the film and the biggest one is that it has been wrongly shown that there was an NC government. The fact is that it was Governor’s rule in 1990 in J&K when Kashmiri Pandits left Kashmir. At the Centre, it was BJP-backed government headed by VP Singh,” Omar said. 

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 7:04 PM IST
