Wherever PM Modi goes, India's religious heritage follows: A grand showcase in Thailand and beyond (WATCH)

PM Modi’s commitment to showcasing India’s spiritual and cultural legacy has been evident in several of his foreign visits.

Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Updated: Apr 3, 2025, 2:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to bring India’s rich religious and cultural heritage to the global stage, turning every international visit into a testament to the country’s deep-rooted traditions. His recent visit to Thailand was no exception, where he witnessed a presentation of Ramakien, Thailand’s national epic, which is influenced by the Indian Ramayana and holds a significant place in Thai culture.

PM Modi’s commitment to showcasing India’s spiritual and cultural legacy has been evident in several of his foreign visits. During his trip to Mauritius in March 2025, he offered holy water from Triveni Sangam at Ganga Talao, symbolizing the spiritual unity between India and Mauritius.

In December last year, while in Kuwait, PM Modi met two Kuwaiti scholars who have translated and published Arabic versions of the Mahabharata and Ramayana, further extending India’s cultural reach into the Arab world.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Brazil in November 2024 saw him being welcomed with the chanting of mantras. During the same visit, he attended a Ramayana enactment in Rio de Janeiro, highlighting the global resonance of India’s epic tales. Similarly, in Guyana, he witnessed soulful Ram Bhajans and Vedic chants performed by children, reinforcing India’s cultural impact in the Caribbean.

In October 2024, during his visit to Russia, PM Modi was welcomed in Kazan with a rendition of Krishna Bhajans sung by Russian nationals, illustrating the cross-cultural embrace of Indian spirituality. A similar cultural display was seen in Laos, where PM Modi was greeted with chants of the Gayatri Mantra and later attended a mesmerizing performance of the Lao Ramayana.

India’s religious and cultural heritage also left its mark during PM Modi’s past visits. In Italy in 2021, members of the Indian community in Rome chanted Shiva Mantras in his presence.

PM Modi's Bangkok visit

More recently, upon his arrival in Bangkok, a vibrant celebration awaited him. The event featured Garba performances from Gujarat, mantra recitals by the local Thai community, a gift from the Sikh community featuring the Golden Temple, Navkar Mantras from the Jain community, a Bhagavad Gita presented by ISKCON representatives, and a dance performance of the Ramayana.

Through these cultural showcases, PM Modi has reinforced the significance of India’s spiritual and religious heritage on the global stage, strengthening India’s soft power diplomacy and fostering deeper cultural connections with nations worldwide.

