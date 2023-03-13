Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When PM Modi bowed before woman BJP member during Karnataka visit

    The Prime Minister's gesture came when the woman tried to touch PM Modi's feet to take his blessings upon his arrival at Gejjalagere near Mandya.

    Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing before a woman member of the Bharatiya Janata Party during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday are going viral on social media. 

    The Prime Minister's gesture came when the woman tried to touch PM Modi's feet to take his blessings upon his arrival at Gejjalagere near Mandya. A host of BJP leaders were on the stage to welcome him.

    The Prime Minister was in Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the IIT campus at Dharwad and to lay the foundation stone for other works. The Prime Minister's gesture took everyone by surprise.

    A similar incident happened when Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Chetan Rao and Raghu of Bajrang Dal were waiting to welcome Prime Minister Modi during the inauguration of the IIT campus in Dharwad. Chetan fell to the PM's feet upon seeing him following which the latter too bowed down to touch the VHP leader's feet.

    A day after his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Karnataka said is a powerhouse of development and is contributing to the nation in so many sectors.

    Sharing glimpses of his visit to Mandya in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said Mandya was amazing and added that the people's affection will always be cherished.

    Furthermore, responding to a tweet by a citizen, he said, "Karnataka is a powerhouse of development, contributing to the nation in so many sectors."

    It is an honour to serve the people of "this great state", he said.

    During his visit on Sunday, Modi addressed two public meetings -- in Mandya in the Old Mysuru region and Dharwad in north Karnataka. The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stones of various projects, including the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, worth around Rs 16,000 crore. 

    To note, assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May. 

