Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'When Indira Gandhi reached moon': CM Mamata Banerjee's fresh blooper after Rakesh Roshan gaffe | WATCH

    A video capturing Mamata Banerjee's statements in Bangla was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user. The video highlights the moments when the Chief Minister made the amusing slip-up in her speech.

    When Indira Gandhi reached moon CM Mamata Banerjee's fresh blooper after Rakesh Roshan gaffe WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    India's historic achievement with Chandrayaan-3 garnered widespread admiration and congratulations for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Amid the celebrations, an amusing gaffe made headlines when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had asked 'Rakesh Roshan' (a Bollywood director and actor) about how India appeared from space during his space travel.

    However, the statement was quickly corrected by Mamata Banerjee herself, saying that it was Indira Gandhi who asked about India's appearance from the Moon.

    Rahul Gandhi's five-day Europe visit in September coincides with G20 Summit in Delhi; check details

    A video capturing Mamata Banerjee's statements in Bangla was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user. The video highlights the moments when the Chief Minister made the amusing slip-up in her speech.

    The user captioned the video with humor, "As per Didi '1st Rakesh Roshan reached the Moon, Indira Gandhi asked Rakesh how India looks from the Moon'. Now 'When Indira Gandhi reached the Moon, She asked Rakesh how India looks from the Moon'."

    In the video, Chief Minister Banerjee can be seen making the amusing reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's supposed conversation with 'Rakesh Roshan'. Poonawalla's caption humorously highlighted the mix-up, "Had No Clue Indira Ji Had This Conversation With Rakesh Roshan."

     

    Article 35A took away key fundamental rights, observes CJI DY Chandrachud

    Notably, Rakesh Sharma holds the distinction of being the first Indian to journey into space in 1984. During his space mission, Sharma engaged in a live televised news conference where he conversed with then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She asked him, "Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko?" (How does India look from space?). His memorable reply was, "Saare jahaan se achcha" (Better than the whole world).

    Adding to the amusing incidents surrounding the Chandrayaan-3 mission, a video of a Rajasthan minister also went viral. In the video, the minister congratulated the "passengers" of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, even though it was an unmanned mission, shortly before the successful touchdown.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army signs deal for 130 tethered drones, 19 tank driving simulators to strengthen border surveillance

    Indian Army signs deal for 130 tethered drones, 19 tank driving simulators to strengthen border surveillance

    China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in controversial 'Standard Map', sparks tension with India AJR

    China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in controversial 'Standard Map', sparks tension with India

    AIIMS doctors revive toddler who ceased breathing mid-air during Bengaluru-Delhi flight; check details vkp

    AIIMS doctors revive toddler who ceased breathing mid-air during Bengaluru-Delhi flight; check details

    Rahul Gandhi's five-day Europe visit in September coincides with G20 Summit in Delhi; check details AJR

    Rahul Gandhi's five-day Europe visit in September coincides with G20 Summit in Delhi; check details

    Onam 2023: PM Modi, Kerala CM, other political leaders extend festival greetings AJR

    Onam 2023: PM Modi, Kerala CM, other political leaders extend festival greetings

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen secures record-equalling ninth consecutive victory at the Dutch Grand Prix osf

    Max Verstappen secures record-equalling ninth consecutive victory at the Dutch Grand Prix

    Onam 2023: Akhil Marar, Amritha Suressh and other Malayalam TV stars share wishes on social media MSW

    Onam 2023: Akhil Marar, Amritha Suressh and other Malayalam TV stars share wishes on social media

    Onam 2023 Abhishek Bachchan wishes fans happiness on festive ocassion; check out post ADC

    Onam 2023: Abhishek Bachchan wishes fans ‘happiness’ on festive ocassion; check out post

    iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature titanium chassis likely to weigh less Report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature titanium chassis, likely to weigh less: Report

    Bengaluru: Police arrest two individuals who extorted people, showing women's pictures through dating app vkp

    Bengaluru: Police arrest two individuals who extorted people, showing women's pictures through dating app

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon