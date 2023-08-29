'When Indira Gandhi reached moon': CM Mamata Banerjee's fresh blooper after Rakesh Roshan gaffe | WATCH

A video capturing Mamata Banerjee's statements in Bangla was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user. The video highlights the moments when the Chief Minister made the amusing slip-up in her speech.

India's historic achievement with Chandrayaan-3 garnered widespread admiration and congratulations for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Amid the celebrations, an amusing gaffe made headlines when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had asked 'Rakesh Roshan' (a Bollywood director and actor) about how India appeared from space during his space travel.

However, the statement was quickly corrected by Mamata Banerjee herself, saying that it was Indira Gandhi who asked about India's appearance from the Moon.

The user captioned the video with humor, "As per Didi '1st Rakesh Roshan reached the Moon, Indira Gandhi asked Rakesh how India looks from the Moon'. Now 'When Indira Gandhi reached the Moon, She asked Rakesh how India looks from the Moon'."

In the video, Chief Minister Banerjee can be seen making the amusing reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's supposed conversation with 'Rakesh Roshan'. Poonawalla's caption humorously highlighted the mix-up, "Had No Clue Indira Ji Had This Conversation With Rakesh Roshan."

Notably, Rakesh Sharma holds the distinction of being the first Indian to journey into space in 1984. During his space mission, Sharma engaged in a live televised news conference where he conversed with then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She asked him, "Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko?" (How does India look from space?). His memorable reply was, "Saare jahaan se achcha" (Better than the whole world).

Adding to the amusing incidents surrounding the Chandrayaan-3 mission, a video of a Rajasthan minister also went viral. In the video, the minister congratulated the "passengers" of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, even though it was an unmanned mission, shortly before the successful touchdown.