Rahul Gandhi's five-day Europe visit in September coincides with G20 Summit in Delhi; check details

On September 8, Rahul Gandhi is slated to deliver a lecture and interact with students at a university in Paris. The following day, September 9, will see his participation in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in the same city, as per reports.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to embark on a European tour next month, where he is likely to meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium and engage with students at a university in Paris.

According to various reports, the Congress leader is also scheduled to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo during early September. The Congress leader's European journey is set to begin in the first week of September, with plans to attend a meeting with European Union members in Brussels on September 7.

Following his engagements in Europe, Gandhi's itinerary includes a visit to Norway on September 10, where he is scheduled to address an event for the Indian diaspora. Sources have indicated that during this visit, he might also engage with the diaspora members and potentially hold a press conference.

These overseas visits by Gandhi are set to coincide with the crucial G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. The summit is expected to span two days and will see the participation of representatives from member nations as well as guest nations.

India has held the G20 presidency for a year, from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and has been hosting various meetings across the country.

During the summit, participants will delve into discussions centered around diverse economic reforms. The conclusion of the summit will be marked by the adoption of a G20 Leaders' Declaration.

This declaration will encompass the priorities and agreements reached during the meetings. As the nation's capital prepares to host this international summit next month, familiarize yourself with the upcoming G20 Summit.