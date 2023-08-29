Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Article 35A took away key fundamental rights, observes CJI DY Chandrachud

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that Article 35A of the Indian Constitution that was scrapped in 2019, ‘took away fundamental rights’. The CJI made the comments during the hearing of petition challenging the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. 

    Article 35A took away key fundamental rights observes CJI DY Chandrachud gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday made a strong and clear observation that Article 35A (in Jammu and Kashmir) took away key fundamental rights. "The right to own land, employment in the state government, and equality of opportunity are all taken away from people by this clause. The non-residents were excluded because the inhabitants (of Jammu and Kashmir) had unique privileges," he said. 

    He also agreed with the Centre that the Indian constitution is a document that is "on a higher platform than the J&K Constitution". His observations came during the 11th day of hearing of the petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir its special status.

    Along with Article 370, Article 35A authorised the legislature of the former state to define "permanent residents" and provide them exceptional rights and benefits in terms of public employment, immovable property, and settlement. Both were repealed in August 2019.

    "There is a direct right under Article 16(1) which was taken away was employment under the state government. Employment under the State Government is specifically provided under Article 16(1)," the CJI said. He further said, "While on the one hand Article 16(1) was preserved, on the other hand, Article 35A directly took away that fundamental right and was protected from any challenge on this ground."

    Similarly, Article 19 recognizes the right to live and settle in any part of the country. Providing a level playing field has been one of Centre's key arguments in scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.  

    Arguing on behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the move has put the people of Jammu and Kashmir on par with the rest of the country. It implements all those welfare laws which were not implemented earlier in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi over the phone; Space projects, BRICS, G20 figure in talks

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi over the phone; Space projects, BRICS, G20 figure in talks

    Explained How India's presidency has reshaped G20

    Explained: How India's presidency has reshaped G20

    BJP to go for Lok Sabha elections in December 2023? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim AJR

    BJP to go for Lok Sabha elections in December 2023? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim

    'National parties can't dislodge us...' JDS chief HD Deve Gowda vows to protect JD-S

    'National parties can't dislodge us...' JDS chief HD Deve Gowda vows to protect JD-S

    Siddaramaiah government celebrates 100 days in power

    Siddaramaiah government celebrates 100 days in power

    Recent Stories

    Onam 2023: Know Thiruvonam date, significance, puja rituals and shubh muhurat ATG EAI

    Onam 2023: Know Thiruvonam date, significance, puja rituals and shubh muhurat

    Happy Onam 2023: Inspirational quotes, images, Instagram captions and Whatsapp/Facebook Status RBA

    Happy Onam 2023: Inspirational quotes, images, Instagram captions and Whatsapp/Facebook Status

    Daily Horoscope for August 29 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2023: Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Leo & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 29 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Health hacks: 5 surprising benefits of Tulsi Water vma eai

    Health hacks: 5 surprising benefits of Tulsi Water

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon