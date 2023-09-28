Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When heroes unite: ISRO chairman, a retired Air Marshal & badminton stars celebrate India's triumphs virtually

    In a heartwarming moment, India's badminton stars, who are currently in China for Asian Games 2023, ISRO Chairman S Somanath, and retired Air Marshal Suraj Jha celebrated the nation's achievements and mutual admiration in a unique virtual encounter at Asianet News Network's New Delhi office.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    In a heartwarming moment that transcended boundaries and professions, the real heroes of India came together, albeit virtually, to celebrate the nation's achievements and extend their best wishes. Asianet News Network's Chairman Rajesh Kalra, shared a priceless moment that unfolded in the New Delhi office, uniting the realms of sports, space exploration, and the armed forces in a display of mutual admiration and patriotism.

    The unique moment featured:

    * ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who has steered India's ambitions in space exploration to new heights with the recent Chandrayaan-3 success
    * Retired Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, PVSM, AVSM
    * India's badminton stars, led by coach Pullela Gopichand, who are currently in Hangzhou, China, for the Asian Games 2023

    Despite being separated by miles, their shared pride in their nation brought them closer together on a video call that transcended the geographical distance. The admiration flowed both ways as the badminton stars, often the center of attention themselves, expressed their excitement and delight at the opportunity to interact with ISRO's visionary leader and the retired Air Marshal. Congratulatory messages, well-wishes, and words of gratitude flowed freely during this memorable virtual rendezvous. It was a unique instance of sports icons acknowledging the accomplishments of scientists and armed forces and vice versa.

    "A PRICELESS moment in the office yesterday when our badminton superstars, who people get all excited to see and meet, got even more excited to see our space hero, ISRO chairman S Somanath, albeit on a video call between Delhi and Hangzhou where the badminton team currently is for the Asian Games. They both congratulated, wished and thanked each other for doing our nation proud. Also with us was the just retired Air Marshal Suraj Jha, who too wished everyone present. To witness the real heroes of our nation - armed forces, space scientists and sport-stars - fawn over each other is indescribable. It could only have been experienced. Jai Hind!" wrote Rajesh Kalra in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

    The convergence of armed forces personnel, space scientists, and sports stars, all fawning over each other's achievements, exemplified the unity that underpins the spirit of India. It was a moment that celebrated the nation's diversity and the shared commitment to making India proud on various fronts. This heartwarming encounter reminds us that heroes come in various forms, and their contributions to the nation are equally significant. Whether they explore the cosmos, safeguard the borders, or excel in sports, they all contribute to the tapestry of India's success.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
