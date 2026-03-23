A woman was filmed making her young son urinate in a coconut shell inside a car and tossing it onto the road. The video, captured by the child’s father and shared online, has sparked outrage, with NCIB criticising the act and users demanding accountability for public hygiene.

A video that has recently gone viral on social media has left netizens shocked and critical. In the footage, a woman is seen making her young son urinate into a coconut shell inside a car before casually tossing it onto the street. The incident, captured on camera by the child’s father from the driver’s seat, has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions about civic sense and public hygiene.

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Incident Captured and Shared on Social Media

The clip was shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB). The agency criticised the act, questioning the normalisation of such behaviour and the message it sends to the public. In its caption, the bureau noted that recording and sharing such an act on social media “as if it were perfectly normal” is deeply concerning.

“This is our civic sense. A woman used a coconut as a ‘mobile toilet’ and instead of disposing of it properly, she simply threw it onto the street. The most shocking part is that the entire incident was recorded and shared as if it were acceptable behaviour. What message are people trying to send with such actions?” the post read.

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users responded with sharp criticism:

One user commented: “Do we have bathrooms on road? Are they maintained properly? First create infrastructure then talk about civic sense.” Another added: “Needs to identify them and punish them according to the law of the country.”

The video has ignited discussions about civic responsibility, public hygiene, and the role of parents in setting an example for children, especially when such acts are shared online.