According to 2024–2025 PPAC data, Uttar Pradesh has surpassed Maharashtra to become India's largest petrol consumer, with sales of 4,832.8 thousand metric tonnes. This shift highlights changing mobility patterns and urban growth, with states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat also ranking among the top consumers.

India’s fuel consumption pattern shows clear differences among states in terms of vehicle ownership, transport activity, and economic movement, according to the latest state-wise petroleum sales figures released by the central Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). According to the 2024–2025 figures, Uttar Pradesh surpassed Maharashtra in total motor spirit sales during the fiscal year, making it the nation's biggest petrol user.

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Petrol, often known as motor spirit, is mostly utilised in cars, two-wheelers, and other compact passenger vehicles. The numbers offer an insight into the nation's shifting mobility patterns, urban expansion, and growing demand for transportation. According to PPAC statistics, Uttar Pradesh had the highest total petrol consumption of any state or Union Territory in 2024–2025, at around 4,832.8 thousand metric tonnes.

With almost 4,370.5 thousand metric tonnes of fuel used, Maharashtra came in second. Among the top five states with the biggest fuel sales were Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. According to the rankings, the historically industrialised western area is no longer the only place where fuel demand is growing, with populous states seeing a sharp increase in both car ownership and road usage.

Fuel demand is still heavily influenced by population size, but data also indicates that many regions of the nation are becoming more urbanised, have greater incomes, and have more vehicles. Uttar Pradesh's top spot is a result of a number of convergent variables, such as its sizable population, developing road system, increasing two-wheeler ownership, and increased mobility between cities.

Due to the high volume of private automobiles in places like Mumbai and Pune, as well as robust business and commercial activity, Maharashtra continues to be one of India's most fuel-consuming states. Meanwhile, southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also showed high petrol consumption levels, indicating strong urban transport demand and industrial growth.

High-speed diesel (HSD), which is mostly utilised in trucks, buses, agricultural equipment, and industrial transportation, is also tracked individually in the PPAC report. Agriculture, logistics, and freight transportation are typically more strongly associated with diesel usage. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat also reported strong diesel sales numbers, while Uttar Pradesh was once again one of the states that used the most diesel. In contrast to petrol, supply-chain activities and commercial transportation have a greater impact on diesel consumption.

Smaller states and Union Territories, including Goa, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Nagaland, reported much lower overall petrol sales compared to larger states.

Take A Look At Top 10 States

1. Uttar Prades: 4,832.8 TMT

2. Maharashtra: 4,370.5 TMT

3. Tamil Nadu: 3,533.7 TMT

4. Karnataka: 3,054.3 TMT

5. Gujarat: 2,701.2 TMT

6. Rajasthan: 2,606.3 TMT

7. Delhi: 2,068.4 TMT

8. Madhya Pradesh: 2,021.6 TMT

9. Haryana: 1,964.5 TMT

10. Kerala: 1,851.3 TMT

The data also highlights how sharply fuel demand has grown over the last 15 years. Since 2008-09, many states have recorded multiple-fold increases in petrol sales due to rising incomes and easier access to personal transportation.