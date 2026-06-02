DMK's A Raja slammed CM C Joseph Vijay, mocking him with "Bro". He questioned Vijay's Delhi visit, silence in the Assembly, and criticism of DMK, revealing Stalin had ordered a 6-month 'no criticism' period for the new government.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament A Raja took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, repeatedly using the phrase "Bro" while criticising the TVK leader's recent speech at the Tiruchirappalli thanksgiving meeting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Raja Reveals Stalin's 6-Month 'No Criticism' Order

Raja said that DMK president MK Stalin had instructed party members and alliance partners not to criticise the TVK government during its first six months in office to ensure smooth governance. "Our leader, MK Stalin, said we should not criticise the government for six months. We even asked our alliance partners to extend support so that the government could function smoothly," he said.

Questions Raised Over Delhi Visit, Press Meet

Questioning Vijay's recent remarks about his Delhi visit, Raja asked why the Tamil Nadu CM only met the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "He mentioned only those meetings. What about the other leaders he didn't meet? Why didn't he meet them? You have gone only to meet the Prime Minister," he said.

Further, Raja questioned why Vijay returned from the national capital without meeting the press, underlining that it is a constitutional responsibility. "After meeting the Prime Minister, why did Vijay return without meeting the media? Second- and third-rung leaders in DMK and AIADMK may have spoken about an alliance, but our leader remained firm. Meeting the press is a constitutional responsibility," he said.

"Vijay's allegation that DMK is plotting conspiracies is sheer madness," he added.

'Silent in Assembly, Loud at Meetings'

Raja also questioned Vijay's silence in the Assembly and Secretariat, "He remains silent in the Assembly and at the Secretariat. Then why is he speaking so loudly at the Trichy Thanksgiving meeting?"

"Why was Vijay unable to answer the questions raised by Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Assembly?" he asked.

DMK's Stance on Political Decorum

Mocking Vijay's repeated references to the DMK and MK Stalin in his speeches, Raja remarked, "What bro? What is happening, bro? Why are you doing all this, bro?"

He further said that while Vijay repeatedly mentions the DMK and Stalin in his speeches, the DMK has maintained political decorum. "If you give us respect, we will give respect in return. We do not use disrespectful language," he emphasised. (ANI)