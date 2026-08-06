Following dissatisfaction over portfolio allocation in Karnataka, CM DK Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala visited senior MLA M Krishnappa. Surjewala acknowledged 'genuine concerns' and 'differences' within the party as a 'family'.

Party leaders visit disgruntled MLA

Amid dissatisfaction within the Karnataka Congress over portfolio allocations in the state government, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala visited senior Congress MLA M Krishnappa and Priya Krishna at their Vijayanagar residence in Bengaluru.

Talking to the reporters, Randeep Singh Surjewala commented on the rationale behind the visit and acknowledged the family-like bonds within the political organisation. "Krishnappa ji, our young friend Priya Krishna ji, we are all part of one family. In a family, there will be genuine concerns. In a family, there will be a genuine complaint sometimes. And in a family, there will be genuine differences also many times. It is our duty to speak to our family... Krishnappa ji is a very seasoned, one of the senior-most leaders of the Congress Party," she said. Emphasising that mutual dialogue remains essential when handling differences within the organisation, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala remarked, "Yes, he could not be inducted into the cabinet. It is our right to come to a senior member of the family. And it is also our right to be here as a member of the family. We have spoken of various issues that were on the minds of Congress workers, both of Vijayanagar and the other constituency, Govindraj Nagar, and we have heard their problems, their grievances, and their genuine and profound concerns." The high-profile visit came in the wake of internal discussions following the MLA's exclusion from the cabinet ministry.

Widespread Discontent and Resignations

On the other hand, on Wednesday, the political churn within the Karnataka Congress over the recent Cabinet expansion continued, with Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal resigning as Chairman of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, while Congress MLA Yashwanthrayagoud V Patil withdrew the resignation he had submitted a day earlier over being denied a ministerial berth. Daddal had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, stating that he was voluntarily stepping down as Chairman of the Corporation. Patil, who had resigned on Tuesday expressing dissatisfaction over being left out of the Cabinet, later withdrew his resignation. The developments come amid discontent within the ruling Congress after the Cabinet expansion, which saw several senior leaders miss out on ministerial positions.

Loyalty tested as woman leader's name dropped

On Tuesday, Congress leader Gayathri Shanthegowda reacted cautiously after her name was reportedly included in the initial list of ministers for the Cabinet expansion but removed in a revised list issued minutes later. Speaking to ANI, Shanthegowda reiterated her loyalty to the party and said she would abide by its decision. "I'm a loyal party worker. I don't want to react now; I've already said I'm an honest party worker. I came from the grassroots level, and I will follow whatever the party says," she said.

Her name was reportedly the only one of a woman leader included in the first list of prospective ministers before it was dropped in the revised list released shortly afterwards. When asked about the last-minute inclusion and removal of her name, Shanthegowda declined to elaborate further. "Further, I don't want to speak anything on this," she said.

Several senior leaders left out

Several senior Congress leaders, including HK Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Shivanand Patil, RB Thimmapur, RV Deshpande, K Venkatesh, Krishnappa, Tanveer Sait, Appaji Nadagouda and HC Mahadevappa, were also left out of the expanded ministry. Many of them have previously served as ministers in Congress governments and were considered strong contenders for Cabinet berths. Their exclusion has sparked discussions within the party over seniority, regional representation and community balance in the allocation of portfolios.

Cabinet at full strength

The Cabinet expansion took place on August 3 after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot approved the new Council of Ministers. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, taking the strength of the DK Shivakumar-led ministry to its full sanctioned limit of 34, including the Chief Minister. (ANI)