Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticised the CWMA for directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu without a ground assessment, calling the order 'one-sided' and 'unfair' amid severe drought conditions in the state.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticised the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for directing Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu without first assessing the prevailing conditions on the ground. He asserted that members of the Authority should have personally visited both States, examined the ground situation, and only then arrived at an informed decision.

Addressing a press conference in Hassan on Friday morning, the Union Minister questioned the basis of the Authority's direction requiring Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu. "The Authority has assumed that nearly 12 TMC of water will flow into the Cauvery basin reservoirs in the coming days. On what basis has such an assumption been made? If the anticipated inflows do not materialise, what will be Karnataka's position?" he asked, expressing serious concern.

'One-sided, unfair order'

The Minister also objected to what he described as the continued neglect of Karnataka's interests within the federal framework. Emphasising that the issue transcends politics, he confirmed that he would participate in the proposed all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue in the interest of the State. Before issuing any directive, the Authority should have undertaken a comprehensive assessment of the situation in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Minister said. It should have verified the water available in Karnataka's Cauvery basin reservoirs, assessed the State's drinking water requirements, and similarly examined the storage levels in the Mettur and Bhavani reservoirs in Tamil Nadu along with that State's drinking water needs. "Instead of carrying out such an exercise, the Authority has issued a one-sided order, which is unfair to the people of Karnataka," he observed.

'Are Karnataka's farmers any less important?'

He further stated that the State Government should have categorically informed the Authority that compliance with the order was not feasible under the prevailing circumstances, adding that the Government's silence on the matter was difficult to understand. "Are only the people of Tamil Nadu farmers? Are Karnataka's farmers any less important?" the Minister asked. He questioned the criteria adopted by the Authority in directing Karnataka to release water despite severe drought conditions in the State. "Our farmers are struggling. Crops across the Cauvery basin are drying up. We are unable to provide sufficient water even to our own farmers. Under such circumstances, how can we be asked to release water to a neighbouring State?" he questioned.

Drinking water is highest priority

The Minister pointed out that reservoirs across the Cauvery basin were at critically low levels, with only 54 TMC of water currently available. Karnataka was already facing a rainfall deficit, and the State Government itself had announced that irrigation water would not be released for agricultural purposes. "Over the next six months, Bengaluru alone will require 30 TMC of water for drinking purposes. Is drinking water not the highest priority? Shouldn't the Authority have independently verified why Tamil Nadu is seeking additional water?" he asked.

'File appeal, approach the Supreme Court'

He also expressed support for the ongoing protests by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations, stating that their concerns were both genuine and justified. The Minister advised the State Government not to silently accept the Authority's directive. "If we accept this order without protest, it will be seen as our weakness. We must file an appeal. If necessary, we must also approach the Supreme Court," he said. He stressed that this was not the time for political differences. "It does not matter which party is in power or who occupies the Chief Minister's office. At a time like this, every political party must stand united in safeguarding Karnataka's interests."

Describing the Authority's order as "entirely unscientific," he welcomed the State Government's decision to convene an all-party meeting on Sunday to deliberate on the issue. "Our party will certainly participate. Karnataka has, on several occasions in the past, resolved such sensitive issues through consensus arrived at in all-party meetings," he added.

The Minister urged the State Government to firmly challenge the Authority's decision with complete and accurate data. "Out of the nearly 55 TMC of water currently available in the Cauvery basin, about 10 TMC constitutes dead storage. Of the remaining water, Bengaluru alone requires 30 TMC for drinking purposes, while another 10 TMC must be reserved for ecological needs. Was the Authority unaware of these facts, or did the State Government fail to present them? That is difficult to comprehend," he remarked.

Mekedatu project

Referring to the Mekedatu project, the Minister noted that the Central Water Commission (CWC) had returned the previously submitted Detailed Project Report (DPR) and sought a revised comprehensive proposal. He advised the Chief Minister and the Water Resources Minister to revisit the suggestions made earlier by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who had also written to the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue. "Karnataka has the legal entitlement to store 30 TMC of water under the Tribunal's award, of which 27 TMC can be utilised by the State itself. The award also permits the use of 4.5 TMC for Bengaluru's drinking water needs. The revised DPR must therefore be prepared on this legal foundation and submitted to the Central Water Commission." He added that merely blaming the Union Government or claiming that approvals were delayed because he had not spoken to the Prime Minister would not resolve the issue. "This is our water and our legitimate right. Let the Government focus on preparing a legally sound proposal instead of indulging in political rhetoric."

Criticism of state government's priorities

The Union Minister also criticised the State Government's handling of the drought. "Conducting photo ops in parched fields serves no purpose. If the situation is truly this serious, suspend the implementation of your guarantee schemes for two years if necessary." He further alleged that the Government was struggling to fund its flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme and was more preoccupied with Cabinet expansion than addressing the plight of farmers. "Instead of instilling confidence among distressed farmers, the Government is busy discussing Cabinet expansion," he remarked.

Referring to the proposed visit of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to Karnataka, the Minister said he had no objection to the visit but urged the Karnataka Chief Minister to directly raise the Cauvery issue. "He must clearly convey that political parties in Tamil Nadu should not continue to exploit the Cauvery issue for political gain. This dispute has been kept alive since before Independence, and it is time such politics came to an end," he said.

The press conference was attended by JDS Legislature Party Leader Suresh Babu, MLC S.L. Bhojegowda, MLAs C.N. Balakrishna, Swaroop Prakash, and other party leaders. (ANI)