ECI published draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh, with 3.71 crore electors submitting forms. The revision identified 15.22 lakh deceased, 22.30 lakh shifted, and 7.37 lakh duplicate voters. The final roll is scheduled for October 3.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh after the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with 3.71 crore electors submitting their Enumeration Forms and 15.22 lakh electors identified as deceased, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, 3,71,38,182 electors or 89.22 per cent of the state's total 4,16,27,694 electors, submitted their Enumeration Forms during the enumeration phase conducted from June 15 to July 24.

Voter Categorisation and Discrepancies

The ECI said that 15.22 lakh electors, or 3.66 per cent, were identified as deceased during the revision exercise, while 22.30 lakh electors, constituting 5.35 per cent, were categorised as permanently shifted, absent or falling under other categories.

Additionally, 7.37 lakh electors, or 1.77 per cent, were found to be enrolled at multiple locations in the electoral rolls, according to an ECI press note. The poll body said that names of electors found enrolled at multiple places would be retained at only one location as per the prescribed procedure.

The poll body further said some electors were not found by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or did not submit their Enumeration Forms as they had become electors in other States or Union Territories, were not found in existence, did not submit the forms by July 24, or were not willing to register as electors for various reasons.

Opportunity for Corrections and Additions

"Genuine electors can still be added back in electoral rolls during the claims and objections period from July 31 to August 31 using Form-6 along with prescribed Declaration Form," the press note read.

Scale of the Revision Exercise

The SIR exercise was carried out across all 28 districts of Andhra Pradesh with the participation of 175 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,079 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 4,650 BLO Supervisors and 46,397 Booth Level Officers deployed at 46,397 polling stations.

Political Party Participation

The ECI said recognised political parties also actively participated in the exercise. As many as 1,27,868 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were nominated by political parties as of July 24, compared to 68,868 at the beginning of the SIR exercise.

Among political parties, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) nominated the highest number of BLAs at 45,973, followed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 44,603, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 27,583 and the Janasena Party with 8,988. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) nominated 364 BLAs, the Indian National Congress nominated 356, and the Bahujan Samaj Party nominated one BLA. The Aam Aadmi Party and the National People's Party had not nominated any BLAs as of July 24.

Process for Final Roll Publication

The CEO, District Election Officers and EROs conducted extensive awareness campaigns and held meetings with political parties to ensure maximum participation and inclusion of eligible electors.

The draft electoral roll has been published by the EROs of all 175 Assembly constituencies in the state. The claims and objections period will remain open from July 31 to August 30.

Electors who could not submit their Enumeration Forms during the prescribed period can apply for inclusion by submitting Form-6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form. The period will also allow electors to seek corrections in their particulars and enable citizens to raise objections against wrongful inclusion in the draft roll. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 3. (ANI)