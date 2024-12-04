What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations

Former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at while performing sewa at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The suspect, identified as Narayan Singh Chaura, is in custody. This incident occurred a day after Badal accepted a religious penalty for past actions during his time in office.

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal, a former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), was was carrying out the role of a "sewadar," or volunteer, on Wednesday morning at Amritsar's Golden Temple when a man opened fire on him. The suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police. Narayan Singh Chaura, a former member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), one of the oldest Khalistani separatist organizations, has been named as the suspect.

A day before, the Sikh clergy administered the "tankhah," or religious penalty, announced their decision. Serving his sentence at the Golden Temple's entrance in his wheelchair, Badal was wearing a blue 'sewadar' outfit and holding a spear in one hand. His leg is fractured.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to Sambhal, stopped; traffic snarls at UP border

Badal and other leaders received a "tankhah" (religious penalty) from the Sikh clergy for "mistakes" made by the SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. Before the sentence was announced, Badal acknowledged a number of errors, including forgiving Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda, while the SAD government was in power in Punjab.

Badal stepped down after being found guilty of mistakes, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case. Along with Badal, many other key Sikh leaders from his government were also labeled as 'Tankhaiya.'

Also Read | Who is Narain Singh, the Khalistani leader behind assassination bid on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple?

Here's a look at what 'Tankhaiya' means:

"Tankhaiya" refers to a penalty or conviction for religious transgressions by the highest religious authority. The Jathedar of the Akal Takht has the authority to proclaim a Sikh "tankhaiya" if they violate the Sikh rehat maryada (code of conduct) or engage in activities that are hostile to the Sikh community. The individual is then required to publicly apologize for their acts in front of the Sikh community at the Akal Takht. The Jathedar then determines the proper penalty after consulting with the Five High Priests.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe shk

BREAKING: 'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report gcw

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL vkp

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to Sambhal, stopped; traffic snarls at UP border gcw

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to Sambhal, stopped; traffic snarls at UP border

Who is Narain Singh, the Khalistani leader behind assassination bid on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple snt

Who is Narain Singh, the Khalistani leader behind assassination bid on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple?

Recent Stories

'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe shk

BREAKING: 'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe

Sobhita Dhulipala, naga chaitanya wedding: When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT RBA

When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report gcw

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed NTI

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed

South Korean opposition lawmakers move to impeach President Yoon over short-lived martial law snt

South Korean opposition lawmakers move to impeach President Yoon over short-lived martial law

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon