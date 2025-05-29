Naveen Kumar, a sharpshooter and key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was killed in a police encounter in Hapur. Wanted in multiple cases, including murder and organised crime, he was involved in several serious offences.

Hapur: Naveen Kumar, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, and a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Noida unit and Delhi Police's Special Cell in the Thana Kotwali area of Hapur late last night.

The accused, a sharpshooter wanted in multiple cases, sustained severe injuries during the encounter and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Naveen was wanted in a murder and MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case registered at Thana Farsh Bazar, Delhi.

According to police, he had 20 cases against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, and MCOCA. Kumar had previously been convicted in two cases in Delhi, police said.

Earlier on May 23, one of the key aides of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested in a fake passport syndicate. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Rahul Sarkar, who was running the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's passport module, has been remanded to NIA custody by the agency's Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi, for further examination.

NIA said it has found that the accused had been helping the gang members by arranging forged passports, facilitating them to flee the country after committing crimes.

“Among the gang members he had helped in this manner was Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, the key accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.”

Rahul's arrest was part of the NIA's investigation into a case registered in August 2022, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The case involves a conspiracy by criminal gangs and syndicates to raise funds and recruit young people to engage in criminal activities.

Lawrence Bishnoi, an infamous Indian gangster, rose to prominence as the leader of the "Bishnoi gang," a criminal syndicate allegedly connected to over 700 shooters worldwide.

Despite being behind bars since 2014, he continues to face numerous charges, including extortion and murder allegations he has consistently denied.