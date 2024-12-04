Who is Narain Singh, the Khalistani leader behind assassination bid on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple?

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was performing his religious duties as a sewadar (volunteer) as part of a penance, came under attack when Narain Singh Chaura, a man with a long history of militancy and links to the Khalistani movement, fired at him.

In a shocking incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday morning. Badal, who was performing his religious duties as a sewadar (volunteer) as part of a penance, came under attack when Narain Singh Chaura, a man with a long history of militancy and links to the Khalistani movement, fired at him. Fortunately, the bullet missed its target, hitting a nearby wall, as Chaura was overpowered by bystanders.

The accused, Narain Singh Chaura, is a controversial figure with a deep history in the Khalistani separatist movement. Known for his role in the infamous 2004 Burail Jailbreak and his affiliation with the banned pro-Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International, Chaura’s life paints a picture of a man deeply entrenched in Punjab's turbulent history.

Narain Singh Chaura: A veteran of the Khalistani movement

Born on April 4, 1956, in the village of Chaura in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Narain Singh is a name synonymous with the militant wing of the Khalistani movement. The separatist struggle, which sought to establish an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, gained traction during the 1980s in the wake of Operation Blue Star and the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Chaura, now 68, emerged as a key figure in the movement. He is widely regarded as a "Panthic leader" who took an active part in the struggle for Sikh separatism. In 1984, amidst rising tensions in Punjab, he reportedly traveled to Pakistan for militant training, further solidifying his ties to extremist factions.

Over the years, Chaura became known for his involvement with Babbar Khalsa International, a banned pro-Khalistan terrorist organization. His most notable act was masterminding the Burail Jailbreak in 2004. The jailbreak saw the escape of four high-profile inmates, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, the assassin of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. The escape was carried out through a 94-foot-long tunnel dug beneath the jail premises. Chaura reportedly played a key role in planning and executing the operation, even ensuring the jail's electricity supply was cut off during the escape.

The attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal

The attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal took place at the entrance of the Golden Temple, where the SAD leader was performing cleaning duty in the kitchen and toilet at several gurdwaras assigned to him by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism. Badal was serving as a sewadar following his punishment for favoring Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2015 sacrilege case.

Chaura reportedly stood close to Badal before raising his gun and firing a shot. However, a vigilant sewadar intervened, pushing Chaura's hand upward, causing the bullet to hit a nearby wall. The situation escalated quickly as bystanders overpowered Chaura and handed him over to the police.

Motive behind attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Narain Singh Chaura’s attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal’s life appears to stem from a long-standing ideological rift. Pro-Khalistani militants like Chaura view the Badal family, who lead the Shiromani Akali Dal, as collaborators with the Indian government. The Badals are often accused by extremist factions of betraying Sikh autonomy and compromising on the Khalistan cause.

The Akali Dal, despite its historical roots in representing Sikh political interests, has faced criticism from radical groups for its close ties to the Indian state. The tensions escalated further with incidents such as the 2015 sacrilege case, where Sukhbir Singh Badal and his party were accused of mishandling issues related to the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Chaura has spent significant time behind bars for his involvement in various militant activities. In 2013, he was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his links to Babbar Khalsa International and spent five years in Amritsar Central Jail before being granted bail.

Apart from his militant activities, Chaura is known as a parchaarak (preacher) and has authored several books on Sikh history. Despite his advanced age, his commitment to the Khalistani cause remains unshaken, as evidenced by Wednesday’s attack.

Security concerns at Golden Temple

The assassination attempt has raised serious concerns about security in and around the Golden Temple, the holiest site for Sikhs. Despite being a high-profile figure, Sukhbir Singh Badal was reportedly accompanied by limited security personnel, relying instead on the temple’s volunteers and staff.

Authorities have since tightened security in the area, with Punjab Police initiating a detailed investigation into the incident. They are also probing potential links between Chaura and other pro-Khalistan factions to determine if the attack was part of a larger conspiracy.

Following the incident, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "Due to the alertness and deployment of our Police, this attack attempt was foiled. Our personnel Rishpal Singh, Jasbir and Parminder displayed alertness and foiled the attempts. Narayan Singh Chaura (attacker), who has a criminal record, has been arrested. Case has been registered."

"There were adequate arrangements for Sukhbir Singh Badal's security. There were foolproof security arrangements. Deployment for a protectee is made as per threat perception. So, there was heavy deployment. There are several cases registered against him (Chaura), arms were recovered from him in the past, we will have to check records," he added.

He further said, "The attacker has been caught. An investigation will reveal everything. Investigation will reveal whether there was a deeper conspiracy. It was an assassination attempt but he (Sukhbir Singh Badal) was saved by Police's alertness."

Political reactions following assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema strongly condemned the attack on Badal. "First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction. I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'. This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into? I would like to ask the CM of Punjab, where do you want to take Punjab? The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly. There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident. We will continue with our 'seva'," he said.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "I think this is very wrong. This should not have happened. I consider firing at Sukhbir Singh Badal, 100% negligence of the Government. This shows the condition of law and order situation in Punjab. Whoever fired bullets should be given the strictest punishment. I condemn this in the strongest of terms."

"ACP should be suspended, immediate action should be taken against him. How did this happen? Who should be held accountable? Government is waiting for someone to be killed and then they can say that it was a lapse. There might be hatred for Sukhbir Badal in the minds of Sikhs, but it doesn't mean you will shoot him," Warring added.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "It is extremely sad and condemnable. Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the biggest religious organisation for Sikhs and Sukhbir Singh Badal was completing his punishment but attacking him is highly condemnable. An investigation should be done and action should be taken against the responsible people."

Latest Videos