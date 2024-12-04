Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to Sambhal, stopped; traffic snarls at UP border

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other Congress MPs, were stopped at the Ghazipur border while attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal. Despite warnings and restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS, they intended to meet families of those killed in the November 24 violence.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while they were on their way to violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday. A video captured barriers and a significant police presence near the border. Along with several other Congress MPs, Rahul and Priyanka had intended to travel to Sambhal today with the intention of meeting with the relatives of those slain in the violence on November 24.

The MPs would also be accompanied by Avinash Pande, the party's general secretary and UP in-charge, according to Ajay Rai, the head of the party's state unit, who spoke to news agency PTI. This is in spite of a strong warning from the Sambhal Superintendent of Police, who confirmed that the city has been placed under curbs under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which gives the authority to issue an order in cases of immediate nuisance or suspected danger, until December 31. This means that no outsiders are permitted to enter.

In Sambhal, Section 163 of the BNSS is already in effect. Sambhal is off-limits to outsiders. When questioned about Rahul Gandhi's visit, Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar told PTI, "If they come, they will be served a notice."

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia urged the superintendents of police of Amroha and Bulandshahr districts, as well as the police commissioners of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, to halt Rahul Gandhi at the boundaries of their districts in a letter dated December 3.

At the Delhi-Meerut Expressway's Ghazipur border, a severe traffic jam was also seen. Sambhal has been in the center of controversy since November 19, when a mosque from the Mughal era was inspected by the court after it was alleged that a Harihar temple had formerly been there.

