The School Service Commission (SSC) has taken a surprising U-turn. After a long delay, it has now begun releasing the OMR sheets of the 2016 teachers’ recruitment examination. The move has brought renewed attention to the long-pending case, with many candidates finally getting access to their records after years of waiting and uncertainty.

The School Service Commission, or SSC, has taken a complete U-turn right after the change in government. After a lot of back and forth, the SSC authorities are now going to publish the OMR sheets for the 2016 exam. Sources say the OMR sheets for classes 9 and 10 will be released first. After that, the sheets for classes 11 and 12 will be published. Then, the SSC will release the OMR sheets for Group C and D posts in phases.## Order to Publish OMRsYou see, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, led by Justice Debangshu Basak, had ordered the commission to make these OMR sheets public. The court had even observed that the OMR sheets were the main source of all the corruption. When the SSC didn't follow the court's order, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court. The hearing for that case is scheduled for tomorrow, which is a Monday. But just before that, the SSC put out a notification saying the OMR sheets will be published.The OMR sheets have been uploaded on the SSC's official website. Candidates can check their sheets just by entering their roll numbers.## Thanks to Suvendu AdhikariMeanwhile, Suman Biswas, the convener of the 'Yogya Shikhak-Shikshika o Anshankari Manch'—a forum for deserving teachers and protesters—has thanked the new Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari. He even called Suvendu a 'dear friend'.Biswas said, "We bow down and express our gratitude for standing by the 26,000 people who lost their jobs, especially the deserving ones, in this long fight. You all are already aware that the SSC is officially publishing the 2016 OMR sheets, which was our long-standing demand. We thank the government of change and the people's leader, the sun of Bengal's freedom, our honourable Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari."The protesters also said that they will speak with the SSC authorities and hold a press conference. A peaceful gathering is planned at Karunamoyee More on May 13. They also mentioned that they will talk to the SSC Chairman, Siddhartha Majumdar. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source