The SSC CGL, or Combined Graduate Level Examination, is one of India's most popular government job exams. Successful candidates get placed in various central government ministries.

Total Posts: Around 7,500

Around 7,500 Eligibility: Graduation from a recognised university

Graduation from a recognised university Age Limit: 18 to 32 years (varies by post)

18 to 32 years (varies by post) Salary: ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 per month

₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 per month Last Date to Apply: 15th May 2026

15th May 2026 Selection Process: Tier-I, Tier-II exams and Document Verification

Tier-I, Tier-II exams and Document Verification Official Website:ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL is a great option for young people who want prestigious jobs like Income Tax Inspector, CBI officer, Excise Inspector, or Assistant Section Officer.