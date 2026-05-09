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Government Jobs 2026: Over 18,000 Vacancies Announced Across SSC, CRPF, Coal India, and UPSSSC
May 2026 brings over 18,000 government job openings across SSC, CRPF, Coal India, and UPSSSC. From 10th pass candidates to engineers, multiple high-salary opportunities are now open for application.cc
Latest Government Jobs: Vacancies in SSC, CRPF, Coal India, and UPSSSC
If you are preparing for a government job, May 2026 is bringing some fantastic opportunities. Big organisations like SSC, CRPF, Coal India, and UPSSSC have announced a total of 18,348 vacancies. The best part is, there are openings for everyone, from 10th pass candidates to graduates and engineers. Here, we give you the complete details for the top 5 government jobs this May, including eligibility, salary, last dates, and official websites to apply.
Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL 2026 Recruitment
The SSC CGL, or Combined Graduate Level Examination, is one of India's most popular government job exams. Successful candidates get placed in various central government ministries.
- Total Posts: Around 7,500
- Eligibility: Graduation from a recognised university
- Age Limit: 18 to 32 years (varies by post)
- Salary: ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 per month
- Last Date to Apply: 15th May 2026
- Selection Process: Tier-I, Tier-II exams and Document Verification
- Official Website:ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL is a great option for young people who want prestigious jobs like Income Tax Inspector, CBI officer, Excise Inspector, or Assistant Section Officer.
Central Reserve Police Force CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026
The CRPF has announced a massive recruitment drive for Technical and Tradesman Constable posts. This is considered a huge opportunity for candidates who have passed the 10th standard.
- Total Posts: 9,175
- Eligibility: 10th Pass / ITI (depending on the trade)
- Age Limit: 18 to 27 years
- Salary: ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month
- Last Date to Apply: 19th May 2026
- Selection Process: CBT, Physical Test, Medical Test
- Official Website:crpf.gov.in
This is a golden chance for young people who want to build a career in the defence sector.
Coal India Limited Management Trainee Recruitment 2026
Coal India Limited has released a notification to recruit 660 Management Trainees (MT). Candidates with engineering and other professional degrees can apply for these posts.
- Total Posts: 660
- Eligibility: Engineering/Professional Degree
- Age Limit: Maximum 30 years
- Salary: Approx. ₹50,000 to ₹1,60,000 per month
- Applications Open: 12th May 2026
- Last Date: 11th June 2026
- Selection Process: CBT and Interview
- Official Website:coalindia.in
This is an excellent opportunity for candidates looking for a high-paying job in the PSU sector.
UPSSSC ASO/ARO Recruitment 2026
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced recruitment for the posts of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO).
- Total Posts: 929
- Eligibility: Graduation/Post Graduation in a relevant subject
- Age Limit: 21 to 40 years
- Salary: Approx. ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400
- Last Date to Apply: Ending soon (11th May 2026)
- Selection Process: Written Examination
- Official Website:upsssc.gov.in
This is a fantastic government job for those who want to build a career in the statistics and research fields.
Staff Selection Commission SSC JHT Recruitment 2026
For candidates looking for a government job in the Hindi and translation field, the SSC JHT recruitment is an excellent opportunity.
- Total Posts: 84
- Eligibility: Master's Degree in Hindi/English
- Age Limit: 18 to 30 years
- Salary: Level-6 to Level-7 Pay Matrix
- Last Date to Apply: 14th May 2026
- Selection Process: Paper-I and Paper-II
- Official Website:ssc.gov.in
This recruitment is for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator and Senior Hindi Translator in various central ministries.
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