West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has assured that all arrangements are in place for a peaceful, free, and fair vote counting process on May 4. Security has been intensified across the state, especially at counting centres.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Sunday said that all arrangements have been made for a peaceful and transparent counting process scheduled for May 4, asserting that the exercise will be conducted in a "free and fair manner" without any possibility of unrest.

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"The counting of votes will be conducted in a free and fair manner. We are fully prepared; there will be no unrest anywhere. Tomorrow's counting will take place peacefully," Agarwal told reporters.

EC Confirms Readiness for Multi-State Results

Meanwhile, the Election Commission confirmed that preparations for counting across constituencies in West Bengal, including Mekhliganj Assembly Constituency under Coochbehar district, have been completed.

In a post on X, the Election Commission said, "All Set for Counting Day. Counting arrangements are all set at Mekhliganj Higher Secondary School, the designated counting centre for 1-Mekhliganj AC under Coochbehar district."

The results for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 4.

Security Beefed Up Across West Bengal

Ahead of counting day, security has been intensified across West Bengal, including outside strongrooms in Kolkata. Heavy deployment of forces has been made outside key locations such as Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur and Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Security has also been strengthened outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office, while additional forces have been deployed in sensitive constituencies, including Falta, where protests had earlier been reported over alleged intimidation incidents.

New Protocols for Counting Centres

The Election Commission has also put in place a multi-layered security system for counting centres, including a 100-metre security perimeter, State Armed Police at entry points, and Central Armed Police Forces guarding counting halls and strongrooms.

For the first time, a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET has been introduced for authorised personnel, including officials, candidates, agents and staff.

Counting Process and Timeline

Counting will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)