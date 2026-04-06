TMC's Firhad Hakim accused the BJP of divisive politics ahead of West Bengal polls. Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP-led Centre for neglecting farmers, workers, and marginalised groups and failing to deliver on its electoral promises.

TMC Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in divisive politics, saying that TMC believes in unity and living together. He is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency. Speaking to ANI, Hakim said, "The BJP is practising politics of division. We don't believe in this type of politics. We believe in unity and living together. The BJP cannot defeat us politically; they want to defeat us by using agencies. The BJP will be defeated in West Bengal again."

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Abhishek Banerjee Slams Centre, Rallies Supporters

Meanwhile, on Sunday, AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government, alleging it has neglected farmers, workers, women, and marginalised communities in the last 12 years. "This BJP government has been in power at the Centre for 12 years but has done nothing for farmers, workers, women, or Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The highest number of atrocities against Dalits has occurred in BJP-ruled states. They promised Rs 15 lakh in every bank account--did anyone get it? They also promised 2 crore jobs each year--did anyone get it?" Banerjee asked.

He claimed that the people are standing with the ruling TMC. "We won Raina by a margin of 18,000, and in 2024, the margin was around 43,000. This time it should cross 50,000. The responsibility for the development of this AC lies with the Maa Mati government as well as with me. I promise that. The way you have indebted us today, I promise to return it through development. Some people are trying to weaken the party by taking money from the BJP. We have our eyes on you. The people are with AITC. You need to increase the margin this time and give a landslide victory to Mandira Dalui," Banerjee said.

Election Background and Previous Results

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a high-voltage contest between the TMC and BJP, with multiple parties vying for influence in the state. Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)