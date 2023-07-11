West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 LIVE: TMC heads for landslide win, BJP ahead of Left

The ongoing counting of votes in West Bengal's panchayat and rural body elections has delivered a significant boost to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress. Despite the violence that marred the elections, the results indicate a resounding mandate in favour of the TMC. The BJP appears to be securing the second position, surpassing the collective strength of the Left and Congress parties.

In a major shot in the arm for West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, the counting of votes in the violence-ridden panchayat and rural body elections in the state is throwing up a massive mandate in TMC's favour. Amid tight security, the counting of votes for approximately 74,000 panchayat seats commenced on Tuesday morning. This came after re-polling was conducted at 696 booths following incidents of violence during the initial balloting on Saturday.

Take a look at the party-wise Gram Panchayat results at the moment

Party Symbol Leads Wins Trinamool Congress TMC 2179 532 Bharatiya Janata Party BJP 567 51 Indian National Congress INC 117 13 Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M 465 16 Communist Party of India CPI 5 1 Independents IND 200 34 Others OTH 115 34 Total 3648 58898

Take a look at the party-wise Zilla Parishad results at the moment

Party Symbol Leads Wins Trinamool Congress TMC 11 0 Bharatiya Janata Party BJP 2 0 Indian National Congress INC 0 0 Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M 2 0 Communist Party of India CPI 0 0 Independents IND 0 0 Others OTH 0 0 Total 15 913

Take a look at the party-wise Panchayat Samiti results at the moment

Party Symbol Leads Wins Trinamool Congress TMC 1 0 Bharatiya Janata Party BJP 0 0 Indian National Congress INC 0 0 Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M 0 0 Communist Party of India CPI 0 0 Independents IND 0 0 Others OTH 0 0 Total 1 9727

Across 22 districts, around 339 counting centres have been established, and it is expected to span two days, with preliminary trends anticipated to be available by the end of Tuesday. To ensure safety, armed state police and central forces were stationed at the counting centres, where gatherings of more than four people were prohibited. A total of 56.7 million eligible voters were tasked with choosing from 206,000 candidates contending for 73,887 seats.

Since the announcement of the West Bengal Panchayat elections schedule on June 8, a total of 42 individuals have tragically lost their lives, even with the deployment of central forces in the state. On the polling day itself, Saturday, 18 fatalities were reported. In the rural regions of the state, approximately 5.67 crore residents were eligible to determine the fate of candidates vying for seats within the panchayat system.

In anticipation of the vote counting for the West Bengal Panchayat elections, extensive security measures have been implemented at the counting centres. On Monday, reports confirmed four additional fatalities, bringing the total count of politically motivated violence to 42 since the announcement of the three-tier local body polls on June 8.

In the previous 2018 elections, the Trinamool Congress won 34 per cent of the seats uncontested. Similarly, this year, the ruling party secured several seats without any contest.