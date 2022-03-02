  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal Municipal Election Result: TMC captures South 24 Paraganas

    The Trinamool Congress swept through the South 24 Paraganas district in the 2022 West Bengal municipal election.

    West Bengal Municipal Election Result TMC captures South 24 Paraganas
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Trinamool Congress swept through the South 24 Paraganas district in the 2022 West Bengal municipal election. The TMC has won a massive 103 wards so far out of a total of 119. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India-Marxist have been blanked out here. The Congress managed to win a meagre 2 wards in the district. Two independent candidates also registered victories here.

    West Bengal Municipal Election Result TMC captures South 24 Paraganas

    Also Read: West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How to check results and voteshare in your ward? 

    The Trinamool Congress also cleared one of its biggest popularity tests when it swept South 24 Paraganas district's Diamond Harbour municipality, which is part of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour parliamentary seat. The Trinamool Congress won all 16 wards here.

    The 2022 municipal poll verdict has put an end to the 'one man, one post' clamour which was heard within the TMC earlier this month. Abhishek, the TMC's national general secretary, was at the centre of the controversy 

    Diamond Harbour was separated from the panchayat three-tier system in 1982 when it was converted into a municipality. Left Front nominees Asit Basu and Mrinal Dutta were elected chairman and vice-chairman respectively in the first election. 

    Among the key issues in this election was cleanliness. Garbage is often dumped on the roads. Canals and ponds are also dirty. Garbage can often be seen lying on the banks of the river. Hopefully, the new municipality administrators would pay a little attention.

    Also Read: West Bengal Municipal Election Results Live: Who will win on 108 municipalities?

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sarojini Naidu death anniversary: Remembering first woman governor of independent India - ADT

    Sarojini Naidu death anniversary: Remembering first woman governor of independent India

    Kerala HC upholds Centre's decision to revoke MediaOne news channel license gcw

    Kerala HC upholds Centre's decision to revoke MediaOne news channel license

    Police summon union minister and his son in Sushant Rajput's ex-manager's death - ADT

    Disha Salian case: Latest in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager's death

    West Bengal Municipal Elections Results Hamro Party launched 3 months ago bags 16 wards in Darjeeling gcw

    West Bengal Municipal Elections Results: Hamro Party, launched 3 months ago, bags 18 wards in Darjeeling

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Hooghly district municipalities

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Results: TMC races ahead in Hooghly

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine war history is repeating says Zelenskyy recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar in Kyiv gcw

    'History is repeating', says Zelenskyy, recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar

    football Meet Hansjorg Wyss the Swiss billionaire who may be Chelsea new owner Roman Abramovich

    Meet Hansjorg Wyss, the Swiss billionaire who may be Chelsea's new owner

    Sarojini Naidu death anniversary: Remembering first woman governor of independent India - ADT

    Sarojini Naidu death anniversary: Remembering first woman governor of independent India

    Kerala HC upholds Centre's decision to revoke MediaOne news channel license gcw

    Kerala HC upholds Centre's decision to revoke MediaOne news channel license

    Police summon union minister and his son in Sushant Rajput's ex-manager's death - ADT

    Disha Salian case: Latest in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager's death

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon