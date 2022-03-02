West Bengal Municipal Election Result: TMC captures South 24 Paraganas

The Trinamool Congress swept through the South 24 Paraganas district in the 2022 West Bengal municipal election. The TMC has won a massive 103 wards so far out of a total of 119. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India-Marxist have been blanked out here. The Congress managed to win a meagre 2 wards in the district. Two independent candidates also registered victories here.

The Trinamool Congress also cleared one of its biggest popularity tests when it swept South 24 Paraganas district's Diamond Harbour municipality, which is part of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour parliamentary seat. The Trinamool Congress won all 16 wards here.

The 2022 municipal poll verdict has put an end to the 'one man, one post' clamour which was heard within the TMC earlier this month. Abhishek, the TMC's national general secretary, was at the centre of the controversy

Diamond Harbour was separated from the panchayat three-tier system in 1982 when it was converted into a municipality. Left Front nominees Asit Basu and Mrinal Dutta were elected chairman and vice-chairman respectively in the first election.

Among the key issues in this election was cleanliness. Garbage is often dumped on the roads. Canals and ponds are also dirty. Garbage can often be seen lying on the banks of the river. Hopefully, the new municipality administrators would pay a little attention.

