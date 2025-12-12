Two long-time vendors in Kolkata’s Esplanade area were allegedly assaulted for selling chicken puffs during a mass Gita recital at the Maidan. The incident sparked outrage, led to FIRs against unidentified attackers.

Two long-time food vendors in Kolkata’s bustling Esplanade area were allegedly assaulted and their trays of chicken puffs were thrown away by a group of men for selling non-vegetarian items during a mass Gita recital at the Maidan on Sunday. The incident, which has shocked locals and triggered a heated political exchange, came to light after a video of one of the assaults went viral on social media. Both victims have lodged FIRs, prompting the police to begin an investigation and send the video for forensic analysis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vendors Allege Assault, Abuse and Intimidation

The vendors, Sk Riyajul, aged 50, and Md Salauddin, aged 60, filed separate FIRs on Tuesday at the Maidan police station. Riyajul, who has been selling snacks in Esplanade for nearly two decades, stated that eight to nine unknown persons, including a physically challenged man, surrounded and assaulted him after asking whether he was selling chicken puffs.

According to his complaint, the attackers hurled religious slurs, slapped him repeatedly, struck him on the shoulders and ears, and threw away food worth nearly ₹3,000. Riyajul said he had visited SSKM Hospital and continued to experience pain.

He wrote in the FIR that the group threatened him with dire consequences and deliberately insulted and outraged his religious sentiments by using malicious and abusive words.

Salauddin, a resident of Tiljala Road, also alleged that two to three men confronted and assaulted him while he was selling his usual stock of chicken puffs to passers-by.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A mobile video capturing the assault on Riyajul circulated widely on social media, prompting strong public reaction. Before lodging his complaint, the vendor told reporters:

“They asked if I had chicken puffs. The moment I said my name, they threw everything away and hit me. I have been selling here for years, and this has never happened.”

Police Begin Investigation

The Kolkata Police confirmed that both FIRs have been registered under non-bailable sections against unidentified persons. A senior officer said investigators have recorded the victims' statements and are sending the viral video to forensic experts to identify those involved.

DCP South Priyobrata Roy confirmed that the cases are being handled by the Maidan police station.

Trinamool Congress Condemns Attack

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticised the assault and said: "If someone does not wish to eat non-veg, they can simply avoid it. Why assault the seller? These men earn their livelihood by selling different food items. This behaviour is unacceptable."

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that those participating in a Gita recital should reflect on its message of harmony: "How can you read the Gita on one side and assault a poor man earning a living on the other?"

CPI(M) Leader Files Separate Complaint

CPI(M) leader and lawyer Sayan Banerjee lodged a separate complaint, stating that such incidents were never seen in Bengal and must be investigated thoroughly.

BJP Denies Any Involvement

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee dismissed allegations linking the party to the assault and said: "This is a conspiracy. BJP has no connection with the incident."