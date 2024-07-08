Outrage erupts over horrific video of TMC 'goon' assaulting young woman in West Bengal's Ariadaha (WATCH)

Outrage has erupted across West Bengal after a purported spine-chilling video surfaced showing Jayanta Singh, reportedly a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally assaulting a woman with his gang.

The graphic footage shows Singh and his goons mercilessly thrashing the young woman, sparking widespread condemnation and raising serious concerns about women's safety in the state. The purported video quickly went viral on social media, igniting a wave of public anger and demands for justice.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video

Several netizens have seized on the incident as evidence of deteriorating law and order in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. "That's a girl who's being beaten. Her scream will tear your heart apart. Hey Rahul Gandhi, will you dare to visit this place?" remarked one irked user on X.

Numerous users on X accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to protect women and allowing her party members to operate with impunity.

"This is not Taliban or Pakistan This is TMC ruled West Bengal TMC goon Jayanta singh (close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra) is thrashing a girl with his gang in his kangaroo court!" said another irked user on X.

Another user noted, "Horrendous! Men close to TMC MLA Madan Mitra are thrashing a girl brutally. Would Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose condemn this?"

In the political arena, the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also come under scrutiny. Many have questioned his reluctance to speak out against the TMC, suggesting that exposing the alleged tyranny of Mamata Banerjee does not align with his selective outrage agenda.

"Hey LoP Rahul Gandhi, will you dare visit this place?" asked a user on X.

"This is from West Bengal happening right under the nose of Mamata Banerjee. Not shocking anymore. Can you expect anything better from her? Hey Rahul Gandhi, do you have the guts to visit this place along with Priyanka Gandhi?" said another netizen.

Several voices on X called for immediate action against Singh and his accomplices, urging the state government to ensure swift justice for the victim. They argue that such heinous acts of violence must not be tolerated and demand stronger measures to safeguard women in the state.

The TMC has yet to issue an official statement regarding the alleged incident.

