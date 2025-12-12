Bihar's EOU raided 6 locations linked to Bhavesh Kumar Singh, a co-op bank officer, in a disproportionate assets case. He is accused of having 60.68% more assets than his known income. Documents and evidence were seized from multiple sites.

EOU Raids Bank Officer in Disproportionate Assets Case

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Bihar on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at six locations linked to Bhavesh Kumar Singh, Development Officer of Pataliputra Central Cooperative Bank, on suspicion of possessing disproportionate assets to his known income. The raids, led by a DSP-rank officer, involved scrutiny of income-related documents, property papers, bank accounts, and suspicious financial transactions. Singh's private residence at Pushpak Residency in Danapur was also raided.

DSP of EOU, Sunil Kumar, stated that during the raids, essential documents related to the bank and land were seized. The officer is accused of acquiring 60.68 per cent more assets than his known income. Based on a received complaint and verification, case number 43/2025 was registered, following which search warrants were obtained from the Special Surveillance Court.

Multiple Locations Searched

As part of the operation, the team raided Flat No. 203 of Pushpak Residency Apartments in Ramjaypal Nagar, under Rupaspur Police Station in Patna, a five-storey building near Godam Gali in Jakariyarpur area under Agamkua Police Station, Jai Mata Di Rice Mill in Bela, Bihta, and the Co-operative Bank office on SP Verma Road. Additionally, searches were conducted at the ancestral residence in Jalalpur village under Manjhgarh Police Station, Gopalganj, and at Bhawna Petroleum in Manjhgarh.

The EOU team seized documents and other crucial evidence during the raids, which will be used for a detailed investigation of the case. (ANI)