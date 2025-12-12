Novo Nordisk has launched Ozempic (injectable semaglutide) in India for adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. The once-weekly drug, which also aids in weight management, is priced at Rs 2200 per dose to ensure accessibility.

Novo Nordisk on Friday launched Ozempic® (injectable semaglutide) in India. Ozempic® is a once-weekly GLP-1 RA (receptor agonist) indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults living with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). The cost of the medicine is Rs 2200 per dose.

Speaking about the injectable Ozempic Diabetes 2 weight loss drug, the Managing Director of Novo Nordisk, India, Vikrant Shrotriya, told ANI, "It is for type 2 diabetes. Many diabetes patients in India would require this medication as they also struggle with excess weight... We are also very sensitive to the Indian socioeconomic class, as we have introduced this medicine at Rs 2,200 per week."

A Milestone for Diabetes Care in India

"I believe that with this kind of pricing, more and more patients across India can take the benefit of this medication if prescribed by a doctor," said Vikrant Shrotriya.

"Bringing Ozempic® to India is a major milestone", said Shrotriya. He further emphasised that Ozempic® offers Indian doctors an effective treatment choice, backed by global trust, proven clinical excellence & world-class quality, reinforced by a robust supply chain.

"Our goal is to provide patients an innovative & accessible therapy that offers improved glycaemic control, meaningful weight management and long-term heart and kidney protection - all delivered through a simple, easy-to-use pen device. This once-weekly treatment demonstrates Novo Nordisk's ongoing commitment to better health outcomes and chronic disease care," he added.

Addressing a Growing Health Crisis

The arrival of Ozempic® in India comes at a crucial time. According to the World Health Organisation's 2023-24 estimates, India has 101 million (roughly 11.4 % of India's population) people living with diabetes, making it the second largest diabetes-affected population in the world after China. The country also has 136 million individuals with prediabetes and 254 million people living with generalised obesity, signalling an accelerating health challenge that requires effective, evidence-based therapies.

Expert Endorsement on Dual Benefits

Speaking about the use of Ozempic for diabetes and weight management, Chief Endocrinologist and CEO, Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Dr Unnikrishnan said, "It is a medicine used for both diabetes and weight treatment. While undergoing the course, one should follow a strict regimen and engage in regular exercise. This medicine is not just for weight loss but for overall health, as it can also help prevent heart and kidney-related problems in diabetes patients."

Availability and Dosage

According to the statement issued by Novo Nordisk, "Ozempic® is now available in India as 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg in FlexTouch® Pen - an easy-to-use, once-weekly pen device. The multiple dosing strengths support physician-guided titration and long-term diabetes management."

