Eight people, including five from Meghalaya and three from Alipurduar, died in a fire at a hotel in Tarapith, West Bengal. PM Modi expressed his condolences. The cause is suspected to be a short circuit, and police are investigating.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish over the loss of eight lives in a fire incident at a hotel in Tarapith, Birbhum, West Bengal, and extended condolences to the bereaved families while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Anguished to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Birbhum, West Bengal. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected in the mishap."

Investigation and Rescue Operations

The death toll in the hotel fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, has risen to eight. Birbhum SP Vidit Raj Bhundesh said that no smoke or flames were visible from outside the hotel when police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. "Neither smoke nor flames were visible from the outside. Police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene; 22 people were rescued using ladders, and 11 others were sent to the hospital," the SP said.

He said seven people had initially been reported dead, with the toll later rising to eight. An FSL team will visit the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire. The hotel operators have been taken into custody after an FIR was registered, and police are questioning them as part of the investigation.

Victims Identified

According to an official, 28 people were rescued and survived, while seven others are undergoing treatment. The injured are from Shib Bari Baganara, South Garhill, Meghalaya. Eight people were rescued but later declared dead. Five of them were from Meghalaya, while three were from Alipurduar.

The deceased from Meghalaya have been identified as Rajendra Nath, Asha Nath, Buran Madak, 10-year-old Shivraj Madak and eight-year-old Aushnath Madak. Those from Alipurduar include Kamal Roy, Amit Pal and Subir Saha. The identity of Rajesh Sharma from Alipurduar is pending confirmation. More details are awaited. (ANI)